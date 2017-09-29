‘Active Shooter: America Under Fire’ Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It on?

Tonight, Showtime will premiere its new documentary series, Active Shooter: America Under Fire, which examines mass shootings in the US. Each episode centers on a specific incident in the US, and uses archival footage and in-depth interviews to offer audience insight into the events and their aftermaths.

According to Broadway World, the purpose of the series is to inspire “a more thoughtful and sober dialogue.” The show will examine shooter incidents like Aurora, San Bernardino, Charleston, the DC Navy Yard, Oak Creek, Orlando, and Columbine.

The series was announced by Showtime on September 5, revealing that survivors, families of the victims, and witnesses in the shootings would be part the docuseries and would offer their perspective on what happened in each scenario.

Tonight’s premiere will examine the 2012 mass shooting inside a Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, during a midnight screening of The Dark Knight Rises. Twelve people were killed in the audience, and 70 were injured– the largest number of casualties in a shooting in the US.

Read on to find out when and where to watch the series.

PREMIERE DATE: September 29, 2017

TIME: 9mp ET/PT – 10pm ET/PT

CHANNEL: Showtime

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Eli Holzman (Undercover Boss, Project Runway) and Aaron Saidman (Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath) of IPC, as well as Star Price (Penn & Teller: Bullshit!), who also serves as showrunner.