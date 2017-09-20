AGT 2017 Finale Celebrity Performers: Who Is Performing on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tonight?

BREAKING NEWS: This is gonna be good. #AGTFinale A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@agt) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

The season 12 finale of America’s Got Talent airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and there are several celebrities on board to perform. With 10 finalists vying for the $1 million grand prize, the pressure is on. But, to lighten the mood a bit, several big stars will appear on the finale to add to the entertainment. Not all of the celebrities involved have been revealed, but we’ve got the rundown on the performers who have been announced. Get the details on each of them below.

Derek Hough

Derek Hough is a former cast member on Dancing With the Stars, a show on which he has been a fan-favorite. More recently, Hough appeared as a judge, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo, for the dancing competition show World of Dance. Recently, Hough told Entertainment Tonight that he would return to his role as a pro dancer on DWTS if Celine Dion was his celebrity partner.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson made a name for herself on a talent competition show just like America’s Got Talent. She was the first-ever winner on American Idol and she has become a music icon since her win years ago. Next year, Clarkson will be taking on a new role as a coach on season 14 of The Voice.

Shania Twain

Country singer Shania Twain is on board as a performer on the show tonight. She is a Grammy award winner and she recently found a gig with Scott Borchetta’s Singing Competition Series as a mentor. The show is being shot in Canada and it is titled The Launch. Twain also has an upcoming guest spot on the show Broad City.

Terry Fator

Terry Fator previously won America’s Got Talent as a ventriloquist and he told Parade that the million dollar win changed his life. Fator explained: It’s amazing. It’s absolutely amazing how it can really genuinely change your life. What it did for me was, I was able to completely pay off all my bills. I was able to invest in getting some new characters and puppets.

Kevin Nealon

Kevin Nealon is a dry and witty comedian, who made a name for himself as part of the cast of Saturday Night Live. Now, he stars with Matt LeBlanc on the CBS comedy series Man With a Plan. He is also currently working on his third stand-up special, according to Broadway World.

James Arthur

James Arthur is a singer who won the 2012 season of The X Factor and he is fresh off a North American tour with OneRepublic and Fitz and the Tantrums. Arthur is an ambassador for the UK mental health charity SANE.

Jeff Dunham

Jeff Dunham is a renowned entertainer and a Guinness World Record holder for the Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-up Comedy Tour. Tomorrow, Dunham is actually set to receive his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.