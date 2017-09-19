AGT 2017 Finale Time, Schedule & Channel

The finals for America’s Got Talent 2017 begin tonight and conclude tomorrow. Get the rundown on the finalists performing, what time the show airs and more below.
TIME SCHEDULE:
Live Show Finale airs 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT on September 19, 2017.
Live Results Finale airs 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT on September 20, 2017.
TV CHANNEL: NBC – Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations by clicking here.
LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the show online via live stream.
VOTING: To vote for your favorite acts in order to help them stay in the competition, click here.
REMAINING FINALISTS:
Angelica Hale
Chase Goehring
Darci Lynne Farmer
Diavolo
Evie Clair
Kechi Okwuchi
Light Balance
Mandy Harvey
Preacher Lawson
Sara and Hero
HOST: Tyra Banks
JUDGES: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B
PRIZE: $1 million
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Facebook.com/AGT
Official hashtag: #AGT
SHOW LOCATION: Live shows continue to take place in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
OFFICIAL SERIES SYNOPSIS: On the heels of the most viewed season in five years, the 12th season of America’s Got Talent is back … With the search open to acts of all ages and talents, “America’s Got Talent” has brought the variety format back to the forefront of American culture by showcasing unique performers from across the country. The series is a true celebration of creativity and talent, featuring a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, jugglers, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying to win America’s hearts and the $1 million prize.