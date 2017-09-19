AGT 2017 Finale Time, Schedule & Channel

Trae Patton/NBC

The finals for America’s Got Talent 2017 begin tonight and conclude tomorrow. Get the rundown on the finalists performing, what time the show airs and more below.

Live Show Finale airs 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT on September 19, 2017.Live Results Finale airs 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT on September 20, 2017.

TV CHANNEL: NBC – Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations by clicking here.

REMAINING FINALISTS:

Angelica Hale

Chase Goehring

Darci Lynne Farmer

Diavolo

Evie Clair

Kechi Okwuchi

Light Balance

Mandy Harvey

Preacher Lawson

Sara and Hero

HOST: Tyra Banks

JUDGES: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B

PRIZE: $1 million

SHOW LOCATION: Live shows continue to take place in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

OFFICIAL SERIES SYNOPSIS: On the heels of the most viewed season in five years, the 12th season of America’s Got Talent is back … With the search open to acts of all ages and talents, “America’s Got Talent” has brought the variety format back to the forefront of American culture by showcasing unique performers from across the country. The series is a true celebration of creativity and talent, featuring a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, jugglers, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying to win America’s hearts and the $1 million prize.