‘Alaskan Bush People’s’ Ami Brown Down to ’86 Pounds’

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown has been battling lung cancer for several weeks. She was first diagnosed about a year ago, and her illness was the central story on the past season of the popular Discovery Channel show.

Brown and her family have moved from Alaska to California, where they are renting a home while Brown undergoes chemotherapy and radiation treatment in Los Angeles. Although she is still fighting the illness, she is getting more weak.

There have been several reports claiming that Brown’s cancer has progressed and that she is now terminal. According to Radar Online, Brown has lost a significant amount of weight, which isn’t uncommon in patients receiving chemotherapy. The gossip site reports that Brown weighs just 86 pounds. Reports previously indicated that Brown was bound to a wheelchair. Radar Online reports that she is now bound to a hospital bed.

“I realized early into this that it’s very east to want to give up and just die. And n the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight,” Ami said recently. The Brown family has tried their best to stay positive for the sake of their mother, but things have gotten more difficult and more serious, especially over the past couple of weeks.

Although fans have been hoping for the best, Brown’s health has not improved. Many have been leaving their well-wishes for the 53-year-old on fan pages and on social media.

Radar Online reports that Brown has less than 3 percent chance of survival. Stage IV lung cancer — if Brown’s cancer has indeed progressed — has a poor prognosis, according to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America’s website.