‘Alaskan Bush People’s’ Gabe, Bird, & Rain Slammed Post-Target Trip

The Discovery Channel

Alaskan Bush People stars, Gabe, Bird, and Rain Brown, were spotted at a Target store in Santa Monica, California, recently. After a photo of them was posted online, several social media users slammed them for their outfit choices, hairstyles, and just about everything else in between.

The Brown family has left the Alaskan wilderness and moved to California — temporarily — while matriarch Ami Brown undergoes chemotherapy and radiation treatment for lung cancer. Ami’s diagnosis was completely devastating to the family, all of whom have been drastically affected by the news and trying to stay as positive as possible despite Ami’s grim prognosis.

Rain Brown has been fairly active on social media, but just about every time that she posts a selfie, people comment on how she should be focused on her mom and not taking pictures of herself. Meanwhile, social media got a little out of control for Gabe, so much so that he decided to delete his Instagram account altogether.

The photo below was posted on the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Exposed Facebook page on Friday, and was met with a ton of criticism. Of course, the page is not a fan page, so the negative comments aren’t too surprising.

Not long after the photo was posted, Facebook users started picking it apart, putting all three kids down.

A few people stood up for the Brown kids, saying that the comments were “cyberbullying.”

The new season of Alaskan Bush People has not started filming yet. Numerous reports suggest that the Brown family is focusing on Ami before moving forward with the show. However, other unconfirmed reports suggest that filming will resume in the coming weeks, regardless of Ami’s health.