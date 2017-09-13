‘Alaskan Bush People’: Does Gabe Brown Have a Girlfriend?

Instagram

Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown does not have a girlfriend despite what might be floating around social media this week. It appears as though someone posted a picture of Brown on Instagram and another user posted a message in the comments, asking people to leave him alone, saying that she is his girlfriend.

You can see the post below.

Although this picture was posted in late August, some fans have just spotted it recently. Many began wondering if there was any truth to the girl’s comments, but the speculation was cleared up rather quickly.

“

Over the past few months, Brown has been supporting his mom, Ami, who is sick with lung cancer. He moved to Los Angeles with his family so that his mother could undergo chemotherapy and radiation, but recent reports indicate that Ami’s health has declined.

According to the Christian Post, there are also numerous rumors about the new season of Alaskan Bush People. Since Ami’s health is a priority, fans of the show have been operating under the assumption that the show wouldn’t start filming until Ami either got better or passed away. There have been additional rumors that the Brown sons — including Gabe — don’t want to take part in the show anymore.

The last few months have proven to be a very challenging time for the Brown family. All of Ami’s kids have been trying to cope the best they can. In recent weeks, Gabe deleted his social media accounts and have kept himself out of the public eye, appearing every now and again on his sister’s Snapchat.

There has not been any confirmed information about Ami’s current condition. Reports indicate that she has finished chemotherapy, but that she is very ill and could pass away in the coming weeks.