‘Alaskan Bush People’s’ Rain Brown Admits Depression Struggles

Rain Brown from Alaskan Bush People has admitted that she has struggled with depression in recent years. The teen-aged daughter of Ami and Billy Brown took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a little bit about her personal story and to try to help others who may also be facing challenging times.

Check out Rain’s post below.

“This probably speaks to a lot of you out there and I just wanted to let you know you’re not alone and your feelings matter! The way you feel isn’t stupid, I’ve struggled with a lot of depression over the last couple years, I was told it was puberty I was told I was too young to feel any real emotion that I ‘wasn’t fully developed so my brain couldn’t have actually been depressed’ one of the main things I struggle with is my age. All my life Ive always been told that I couldn’t do this or that because of my age and more recently I’ve have had a ton of people telling me that I don’t know what I want and that Im making a mistake, no matter what I did people told me I was too young and I was stupid. But they are wrong, I know what I want I know what is right and wrong, and this is MY life, no one else has control only me, Now I don’t know if y’all ever had this problem but I defiantly know y’all have had problems, and they deserve to be heard, use this hashtag #speakoutagainstdepression in the comments and speak out, everyone deserves to be heard. I love you guys, it does get better, and you can get through this.”

Rain’s post comes after weeks of being slammed on social media. It seems as though people have been very hard on Rain, who has been dealing with a lot since her mom was diagnosed with lung cancer. Almost every time Rain posts a selfie on Instagram, for example, some people add nasty comments about her. Some say that she shouldn’t be posting selfies while her mom is so sick, while others actually attack Rain’s appearance.

The past several months have been especially challenging on the Brown family as matriarch Ami Brown has been undergoing treatment for Stage III cancer (some outlets have reported that the cancer has progressed to Stage IV). The Browns are doing their best to stay positive, but as you can see from Rain’s message, it’s not always easy.