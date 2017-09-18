WATCH: ‘Alaskan Bush People’s’ Rain Brown Sings ‘I’m Moving On’

A person whom I hold very dear showed me this song a couple days ago, I hope you find what you are looking for and may God walk with you on your journey, and may you be reminded I am here to walk with you. forever love Rainy🖤 #love #song #movingon #stayhappy #staystong A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

On Sunday, Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing “I’m Moving On,” a song made popular by country group Rascal Flatts. As you can see in Rain’s caption (above), the song really spoke to her.

Below are some of the lyrics that Rain sings in the candid, black and white video.

“I’ve dealt with my ghosts and I’ve faced all my demons

Finally content with a past I regret

I’ve found you find strength in your moments of weakness

For once I’m at peace with myself

I’ve been burdened with blame, trapped in the past for too long

I’m movin’ on.”

Rain has been living in Los Angeles as her mom, Ami, undergoes chemotherapy and radiation treatment for lung cancer. Rain has been staying with her siblings, visiting with her mom, and trying to stay strong as she watches her battle this brutal disease.

Rain has been fairly active on social media lately, which has received mixed feelings from those following her and her family. Rain seems to have a great public support system, with hundreds of people sending her messages of hope and encouragement as she goes through this challenging time. On the flip side of that coin, Rain has also been faced with criticism for posting selfies and sharing happier moments of her life while her mom is gravely ill.

Fans of Alaskan Bush People have been following Ami’s brave journey on Season 7. The next episode airs on Thursday, September 21, on The Discovery Channel.