Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes: Are They Still Together?

ABC/Paul Hebert

When Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes started hanging out on Bachelor in Paradise, Stanton told Chris Harrison that she felt weird because Hayes had a reputation. She also said that Hayes had “kind of dated” a friend of hers, Sarah Vendal. So, Stanton shied away from Hayes’ advances at first on the show. After a while, she gave in and tonight, the couple is shown on their very first solo date together.

Last season, Stanton ended up engaged to Josh Murray, but the two ended up calling it quits months later. Upon hearing about Stanton’s relationship with Robby Hayes, Murray admitted to Us Weekly:

It makes me feel good because I don’t have to deal with all the craziness anymore. I’m not worried about that … I moved on a long, long time ago. I’m dating, I’m doing a lot of things and I wish them nothing but the best … I have no issues whatsoever. I’m actually thankful because I’m not getting hit up all the time on my phone about things that are just insane.

In the past, Murray had been photographed hanging out with and promoting events with Hayes. You can check out Murray and Hayes together in the below Instagram pic.

You have as many hours in a day as Beyoncé, buttttt Beyoncé doesn't have to take public transportation to work… A post shared by Robby Hayes (@roberthunter89) on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

So, are Murray and Hayes still friends now that Hayes is dating Murray’s ex-fiancee? Hayes revealed on a podcast called The Morning Breath, that:

We text here and there. It’s definitely lost its spark.

And, when it comes to the status of his relationship with Stanton, Hayes says:

Amanda and I are great. We’re hanging out. We carried kind of what we had into figuring out how it could be in the real world because Paradise is a lot different. I think it’s going to be the start of something special. I think everybody can see that … Building a house fast increases its chances of it falling down faster. Building it slow and building that foundation at the bottom … [it] stays stronger.

Because the couple is taking their relationship at a slow pace, Stanton has not introduced Hayes to her two daughters yet.

For more Bachelor in Paradise news: