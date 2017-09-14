Amber Tamblyn & James Woods: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Actress Amber Tamblyn claims actor James Woods, who is 36 years older, hit on her when she was 16 years old. The 34-year-old actress went after Woods on Twitter, and says she has proof that it happened two decades ago. She also followed up with an open letter to Woods, published in Teen Vogue.

The social media feud started when Woods criticized Armie Hammer’s latest film, Call Me By Your Name, in which a 24-year-old man falls in love with a 17-year-old man. Hammer then reminded Woods of his own relationships with much-younger women, which inspired Tamblyn to come forward with her story. Woods then denied it was true, but Tamblyn offered evidence.

Here’s what you need to know about the feud and Woods’ relationships with women.

1. Tamblyn Claims Woods Hit on Her in Hollywood When She Was 16 & Called Him ‘Predatory’

In her open letter to Woods, Tamblyn claims Woods hit on her when she and a friend named Billy were at Mel’s Diner on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. When they left the restaurant, they met Woods and his friend. They suggested they go to Las Vegas together.

“You tried to make it sound innocent. This is something predatory men like to do, I’ve noticed. Make it sound innocent. Just a dollop of insinuation. Just a hair of persuasion. Just a pinch of suggestion,” Tamblyn wrote. “‘It will be so much fun, I promise you. Nothing has to happen, we will just have a good time together.’

“I told you my age, kindly and with no judgment or aggression,” she continued. “I told you my age because I thought you would be immediately horrified and take back your offer. You laughed and said, ‘Even better. We’ll have so much fun, I promise.'”

Tamblyn, whose father is actor Russ Tamblyn, noted that when Woods hit on her, she wasn’t famous in her own right yet.

“You think, it’s not possible, there’s no way I would’ve been so stupid as to hit on a 16-year-old known actress,” Tamblyn wrote. “But I wasn’t known then, James. I was just a girl. And I’m going to wager that there have been many girls who were just girls or women who were just women who you’ve done this to because you can get away with it.”

The former House actress added that her story is universal, as many other women are not believed when they come forward with their stories.

“Only you and your darkness know who you are. Only you and your actions know what you’ve done. That means you and only you have the power to change your behavior,” Tamblyn wrote. “Are you and your history with women and girls a part of the problem, Mr. Woods? Go now and look in the mirror and ask yourself if this is true. Go on, I’ll wait. But I won’t hold my breath.”

2. Tamblyn Shared Her Story After Armie Hammer Brought Up Woods’ Relationships With Younger Actresses

Tamblyn came forward with her story after Woods criticized Armie Hammer’s new film, Call Me By Your Name. The film, based on André Aciman’s novel, is about a 24-year-old man who has a relationship with a 17-year-old man.

As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA https://t.co/WqAnYxB604 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 11, 2017

“As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA,” Woods wrote. His “#NAMBLA” hashtag refers to the North American Man/Boy Love Association.

Hammer was quick to respond. “Didn’t you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….?” the Lone Ranger actor wrote.

This was a reference to Woods’ relationship with the much-younger women. Woods dated Alexis Thorpe when she was 19, started a seven-year relationship with Ashley Madison when she was 19 and dated 20-year-old Kristin Baugess in 2013.

“James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. “I’m 16” I said. “Even better” he said,” Tamblyn tweeted in response to Hammer.

3. Woods Called Tamblyn’s Claims ‘a Lie’

Woods later responded to a Twitter user who asked why he thought it was OK for him to hit on younger women when he criticized Hammer’s movie. “What makes a 24yo/17yo gay relationship inherently indecent but skeevy old guys trying to pick up a pair of 16 year old girls is okay?” the Twitter user wrote.

The first is illegal. The second is a lie. https://t.co/0jD1dvtInC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 12, 2017

“The first is illegal. The second is a lie,” Woods replied.

Tamblyn then posted what she considered evidence to back up her claims. She tweeted a text exchange with the Billy mentioned in her open letter. “Since I know people love to question the intengrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go,” she wrote.

Since I know people love to question the intengrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go. pic.twitter.com/rchYilrjuZ — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 12, 2017

She also retweeted a message from a friend about the alleged incident.

4. Woods Dated Alexis Thorpe When She Was 19 & Started Dating Ashley Madison When She Was 19

The 70-year-old Woods has a history of dating much-younger women. After his three-year marriage to Kathryn Morrison ended in 1983, he dated Sarah Owens. When they married in 1989, she was 36 years old and they divorced four months later. In 1991, Owens accused Woods of abusing her for four years, claims Woods denied. “I feel angry, embarrassed and betrayed by someone I once deeply loved and trusted,” Woods told People Magazine at the time.

In 2000, Woods started dating Alexis Thorpe. He was 53 and she was 19. “If you ever bought a dog what did you buy? You bought a f**king puppy… You don’t buy a thirteen-year-old German shepherd. You buy a nice young puppy – what are you crazy?” Woods said in April 2000 to defend that relationship.

For seven years, from 2006 to 2013, Woods dated Ashley Madison. She was 19 when they stared dating. At the time of their split, Woods told the National Enquirer, “I’ve met someone who is not in the business. We’ll see where it goes.”

In 2013, Woods took 20-year-old Kristen Bauguess to the White House Down premiere. They haven’t been seen publicly together since then though.

Brew PR founder Brooke Hammerling claimed Woods hit on her when she was 22. “I looked 16 though,” Hammerling added.

Love this. And @ambertamblyn, I had same thing happen to me with him when I was 22. I looked 16 though! https://t.co/U7KZtUSJAs — Brooke Hammerling (@brooke) September 13, 2017

5. In October 2016, Tamblyn Wrote About Her Physically Abusive Ex-Boyfriend

Tamblyn has never been shy about the challenges she’s faced in life. In October 2016, after future President Donald Trump’s Access Hollywood tape leaked, she wrote about an abusive ex-boyfriend assaulting her in public after they broke up.

She wrote:

Without going into all the of the details, I will tell you that my ex did show up, and came up to me in the crowd. He’s a big guy, taller than me. The minute he saw me, he picked me up with one hand by my hair and with his other hand, he grabbed me under my skirt by my vagina— my pussy?— and lifted me up off the floor, literally, and carried me, like something he owned, like a piece of trash, out of the club. His fingers were practically inside of me, his other hand wrapped tightly around my hair. I screamed and kicked and cried. He carried me this way, suspended by his hands, all the way across the room, pushing past people until he got to the front door. My friends ran after him, trying to stop him. We got to the front door and I thank God his brothers were also there and intervened. In the scuffle he grabbed at my clothes, trying to hold onto me, screaming at me, and inadvertently ripped off my grandmother’s necklace, which I was wearing. The rest of this night is a blur I do not remember. How I got out to the car. How I got away from him that night. I never returned for my necklace either.

“That part of my body, which the current Presidential Nominee of the United States Donald Trump recently described as something he’d like to grab a woman by, was bruised from my ex-boyfriend’s violence for at least the next week,” she wrote. “I had a hard time wearing jeans. I couldn’t sleep without a pillow between my legs to create space.”

Tamblyn, who is now married to comedian David Cross, wrote that she still remembers that moment.