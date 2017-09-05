‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Cast Members

See us in everything. Tuesday 10PM on FX. #AHSCult #AHSFX A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

American Horror Story: Cult is the 7th edition of the AHS series and the cast is full of familiar faces. Before we get into the ins and outs of the main characters this season, here’s the list of recurring cast members and guest stars:

Colton Haynes as Detective Samuels

Billy Eichner as Harrison Wilton

Leslie Grossman as Meadow Wilton

Adina Porter as Beverly Hope

Lena Dunham as Valerie Solanas

Emma Roberts as Serina Belinda

Chaz Bono as Gary Longstreet

John Carroll Lynch as Twisty the Clown

Now let’s get into the main stars of the season, along with spoilers on some of the cast members. Read on below.

Sarah Paulson as Ally Mayfair-Richards

Will you join us…? #AHSCULT @ahsfx @mrrpmurphy A post shared by Sarah Paulson (@mssarahcatharinepaulson) on Sep 4, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Sarah Paulson is the main character this season, as Ally. Ally suffers from hallucinations and she begins to unravel, wondering what’s reality and what is her imagination. As the world around her becomes filled with violence, tragedy begins to unfold all around her and it tests her relationship with her wife.

Alison Pill as Ivy Mayfair-Richards

#iwokeuplikethis #winning A post shared by Alison Pill (@msalisonpill) on Aug 18, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Ivy Mayfair-Richards is a chef who is trying to keep her business afloat as her marriage suffers. Wife Ally is struggling to keep sane and Ivy is trying to be as supportive as possible.

Evan Peters as Kai Anderson

Chaos is coming. Evan Peters is Kai Anderson. Tuesday 10PM on FX. #AHSCult #AHSFX A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Evan Peters returns to the series as main character Kai Anderson. Anderson represents a suburban leader in the community, who is resorting to violence and threats in order to get his political points across. He begins to torment the Mayfair-Richards family.

Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent

Fun shoot with @aaronjayyoung Daddy needed some new pics. Grooming: @heyannabee #ImLaurenHuttonInMyHead A post shared by Cheyenne Jackson (@mrcheyennejackson) on Aug 1, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Actor Cheyenne Jackson takes on the role of Ally’s therapist, Dr. Rudy Vincent. He is her longtime shrink, as she has dealt with several difficult phobias in the past. After the 2016 presidential election, Ally finds that her old phobias have returned and Dr. Rudy tries to lend his expertise to Ally.

Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson

#Repost @mrrpmurphy ・・・ Can't wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS. A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on May 25, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

Winter Anderson is related to main character Kai and she suffers from pedophobia, the fear of children. So, naturally, she becomes the nanny of Ally and Ivy’s son Oz. She continues to make Oz, along with his mothers, feel uncomfortable. She also clearly does not have any good intentions when it comes to the Mayfair-Richards family.

Cooper Dodson as Oz Mayfair-Richards

Happyness A post shared by Cooper Dodson (@cooper_dodson) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Cooper Dodson plays the son of Ally and Ivy, Oz Mayfair-Richards. Oz is a boy who knows too much of his parents’ troubles and witnesses violent crimes in the neighborhood. He forms a bond with his babysitter, who continues to mistreat him.