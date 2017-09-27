‘American Housewife’ Season 2 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It on?

The season 2 premiere of American Housewife is finally here, and will air tonight on ABC at 9:30pm ET/PT.

On tonight’s episode, Back to School, Katie is forced to volunteer to run the school’s spring gala. Oliver, meanwhile, is determined to prove to Katie that he’s really passionate about ballet, while Katie gets some driving lessons.

Laughing Place recently gave American Housewife stellar reviews, writing: “Each episode builds to a satisfying conclusion, with clever setups along the way leading to hilarious outcomes. But what’s more, the characters are relatable and through their faults, likable.”

Read on to find out when and where to watch the show:

DATE: Wednesday, September 27, 2017

TIME: 9:30pm – 10pm ET/PT

CHANNEL: ABC

CAST:
Katy Mixon as Katie Otto
Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto
Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto
Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto
Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto
Ali Wong as Doris
Carly Hughes as Angela

The first season of American Housewife premiered on October 11, 2016, and received mixed reviews from critics. The overall season had an approval rating of 54% on Rotten Tomatoes.

American Housewife is written by Sarah Dunn, and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios.

