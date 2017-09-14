What Time Does ‘American Vandal’ Season 1 Become Available on Netflix?

Netflix’s newest series is a satire of a true crime documentary.

It’s a show within a show, directed by the series lead, Peter Maldonado, played by Tyler Alvarez, and follows his attempt at solving the mystery of who spray-painted penises on 27 cars in the teachers’ lot.

The show comes from creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault. In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Dan Lagana said of the series, “The juxtaposition of the seriousness and the silliness — that’s really where the best part of this show exists.”

Read on to find out how and when to watch the show.

RELEASE DATE: Friday, September 15, 2017

TIME: 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT

NUMBER OF EPISODES: 8 in the first season

CAST:

Jimmy Tatro as Dylan

Tyler Alvarez as Peter Maldonado

Griffin Gluck as Sam Ecklund

Camille Hyde as Gabi Granger

Eduardo Franco as Spencer Diaz

Lukas Gage as Brandon Galloway

Jessica Juarez as Brianna ‘GANJ’ Gagne

Lou Wilson as Lucas

Indiewire has gone as far as describing the show as a “pitch-perfect” true crime series and “one of the best things Netflix has ever done.”

The entire show is made through the eyes of a high school student, and though it will will draw laughs from its audiences, it remains faithful to its predecessors (“The Jinx”, “Making a Murderer”) in many respects. Indiewire writes, “By the end, the humor comes from how much the audience has invested in these characters as people rather than the butts of a format. With the liberty to guide the story in whatever direction they choose, ‘American Vandal’ gets the best of both worlds.”

Be sure to check out American Vandal, coming to Netflix this Friday, September 15.