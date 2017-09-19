‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Finalists: Top 10 Contestants

Trae Patton/NBC

The Live Shows finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC for America’s Got Talent and tomorrow, the results will be in … The top 10 finalists will perform tonight for America’s votes in hopes of being the winner of a $1 million prize. Get all the details on the top 10 left in the competition, along with videos of their performances on the show below.

Angelica Hale

Young singer Angelica Hale is one of the finalists still in the mix and Hale actually ended up getting a golden buzzer after her second performance on the show, when Chris Hardwick was a guest judge.

Chase Goehring

Goehring is a YouTube success as a singer and songwriter, who previously appeared on season 3 of The X Factor. Simon Cowell recognized him right away from The X Factor and he soon won over the judges with an original song for his first audition on the show. Guest judge DJ Khaled was especially fond of him and judge Heidi Klum loves when Goehrings busts out his rapping in the middle of his music. In addition to singing, Goehring also plays the ukulele and guitar.

Darci Lynne Farmer

This singing ventriloquist is young and she has a better voice without moving her lips that most singers. She hopes to keep the skill of ventriloquism alive and she enjoys putting her own modern twist on her performances. Previously on the show, a ventriloquist was a winner, so Farmer definitely has a good chance to win.

Diavolo

Diavolo is an acrobatic dance group, who refers to their performances as Architecture in Motion.

Their mission on their website reads: Diavolo explores the relation and interaction between the human body and its architectural environment to understand how we are being affected not only socially, but physically and emotionally.

Diavolo features 12-20 dancers under the creator Jacques Heim.

Evie Clair

Evie Clair is an emotional, young singer whose father has been battling cancer and he was on the show, watching backstage, for Clair’s original AGT audition. Unfortunately, as the weeks went on, Clair’s father became sicker and he couldn’t attend his daughter’s appearances on AGT. Sadly, Clair’s father has lost his battle, as he died before the finals.

Kechi Okwuchi

Kechi Okwuchi is a singer, who has a very touching story, which is what has kept her in the competition for so long. America appears to love her. She was previously in a commercial airplane crash with schoolmates who all perished and she was one of two people who survived the incident. With 65 percent of her body burned, she carried on and went through many surgeries, even some to help her properly be able to see again.

Light Balance

Light Balance is another dance ensemble out of several in the AGT competition and they are a light-up dance group.

Mandy Harvey

Mandy Harvey is a deaf singer and songwriter, who is also a ukulelist. She is also a golden buzzer winner on the show and she has been one of Simon Cowell’s favorites this season.

Preacher Lawson

Comedian Preacher Lawson was up against some stiff competition so far this season, but he was able to rise above other comics on the show and now he is the only comedian to have made it to the finals.

Sara and Hero

Sara Carson and her dog Hero are an act that Simon Cowell begged for … He pleaded with the other judges to vote Carson through in the beginning of the season and she has continued to excel with each performance. Carson is a dog trainer from Canada, who is not supported by her family. She travels around with her pups and she has actually appeared on several TV programs all ready. For example, she’s been on the Ellen Show, The Late Show With David Letterman, and has been in Petco commercials.