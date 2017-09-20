‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Winner Predictions: Who Will Win AGT Tonight?

NBC

Last night was the live show finale episode of America’s Got Talent and tonight is the results. The top 10 contestants in the competition performed and some excelled more than others. There were singers, a comedian, a ventriloquist, and dancers, but which one of them will walk away with the $1 million grand prize?

Check out our top predictions for tonight’s winner, along with each of their performances from last night’s finals, as you read on below.

Darci Lynne Farmer

Darci Lynne Farmer is a young and gifted ventriloquist whose act is truly remarkable as she incorporates song. Not only does she have a beautiful singing voice, but she is able to deliver her vocals with a clenched mouth. On a previous season of AGT, it was a ventriloquist who took away the grand prize, so Farmer definitely has a good shot.

Last night, she performed The Beatles song “With A Little Help From My Friends,” while using two puppets, who performed a duet. And, after her performance, judge Simon Cowell gushed that:

The best part of doing this job is when you are there and you can say, ‘I was there at the beginning of someone’s career and I witnessed a star.’ Tonight, again, I’ve just witnessed a star emerge, because that’s what you are. You’re special, incredible, funny, talented and I think you’re going to win.

Farmer was the only ventriloquist in the competition this season.

Angelica Hale

Angelica Hale is 10 years old and she is a powerful young singer, who has won over a great amount of the viewers. Last night, Hale opened up the finals by singing the Clean Bandit pop song “Symphony.” With her performance, she again impressed the judges and Heidi Klum told her:

I mean, you’re only four feet tall, but you are a giant! You really are. You’re unbelievable. And for me, I think you are the best singer we have in the competition.

Klum has also said that Hale is her personal favorite in the competition. And, in an interview with Parade, Hale revealed that several big music artists have contacted her since seeing her on the show. Hale dished:

I heard from Cole Swindell, [music producer] Zedd and Alicia Keys. Alicia Keys said when I sang my “Girl on Fire” during the Judge Cuts, “Sing it girl! You are on fire.” I was so happy. I really look up to her and she is absolutely amazing.

Recently, Hale’s family welcomed a new baby to the family and Hale is excited to share her AGT experience with her new sister when she’s old enough to understand. Her sister, Abigail, was born on August 29, 2017.

Mandy Harvey

Mandy Harvey is a deaf singer, which is a feat in itself. She is a musician and songwriter as well as a singer and she performs without shoes on so that she can feel the vibrations of her music with her feet. Harvey lost her hearing at the age of 18 as the result of a connective tissue disorder. Last night, Harvey performed by playing a ukulele and singing an original song, “This Time.” Harvey talked about the lyrics she wrote in her meaningful song, telling the judges that:

There’s really not much you can do if you stay on the ground. Time will pass you by, life will pass you by. I just didn’t want to give up.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harvey stated that:

[Heidi Klum] said that I make the impossible possible and that I prove that things are possible and that’s the whole reason why I wanted to do this. I wanted to inspire other people and so, the fact that it works and that other people can feel that rawness and see my pain but also see that it wasn’t the end of my story, hopefully will motivate them to get up off the floor themselves.

Sara Carson and her Dog Hero

Dog trainer Sara Carson and her dog Hero, along with one of her other pups, participated in some amazing tricks for the finale episode of the show and judge Simon Cowell was overjoyed by the performance. Cowell’s response to the act was:

This was honestly incredible. If these were humans it would be an amazing act. It was stunning, it was magic, it was dog tricks. I was speechless at the end because the dog flew. What you did, honestly, all of you … amazing, incredible.

Originally, after her first audition on the show, Carson got two “no’s” from the judges, but Cowell begged for Howie Mandel to change his opinion. With the success of persuasion, Carson was able to go through to the next round and the rest is AGT history.