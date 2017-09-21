‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Winner: Who Won AGT Last Night?

Vivian Zink/NBC

Last night was the season 12 finale of America’s Got Talent and a winner was finally chosen. So, who takes home the $1 million prize, along with their own show in Las Vegas, Nevada?

Darci Lynne Farmer, the 12-year-old, singing ventriloquist has won.

And, those in the top 5 were:

Young singer Angelica Hale – Runner-Up

Dance group Light Balance – 3rd place

Deaf singer Mandy Harvey – 4th place

Dog act Sara and Hero – 5th place

Upon hearing that she won AGT, Farmer burst out in tears and she was immediately joined by her brothers before the rest of her family could make it on stage. Check out a clip of Farmer’s win below.

If you would like to check out Farmer’s show in Vegas, here are the details:

Darci Lynne Farmer and special guests will appear at the at the PH Showroom in the Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 3rd and 4th, 2017. You can purchase show tickets at www.AGTVegas.com or by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. PT, using the code TALENT. All other tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 10 a.m. PT.