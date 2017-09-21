‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Winner: Who Won AGT Last Night?

Darci Lynne Farmer, Darci Lynne Farmer AGT, Darci Farmer, Darci Lynne Farmer America's Got Talent, Darci Lynne Farmer Little Big Shots, Darci Lynne Farmer Family, America's Got Talent Ventriloquist Vivian Zink/NBC

Last night was the season 12 finale of America’s Got Talent and a winner was finally chosen. So, who takes home the $1 million prize, along with their own show in Las Vegas, Nevada?

Darci Lynne Farmer, the 12-year-old, singing ventriloquist has won.

And, those in the top 5 were:

Young singer Angelica Hale – Runner-Up
Dance group Light Balance – 3rd place
Deaf singer Mandy Harvey – 4th place
Dog act Sara and Hero – 5th place

Upon hearing that she won AGT, Farmer burst out in tears and she was immediately joined by her brothers before the rest of her family could make it on stage. Check out a clip of Farmer’s win below.

If you would like to check out Farmer’s show in Vegas, here are the details:

Darci Lynne Farmer and special guests will appear at the at the PH Showroom in the Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 3rd and 4th, 2017. You can purchase show tickets at www.AGTVegas.com or by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. PT, using the code TALENT. All other tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 10 a.m. PT.

Read More From Heavy

Darci Lynne Farmer – ‘America’s Got Talent’ Ventriloquist 2017 Finalist
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook