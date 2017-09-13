‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Contestants: Semi-Finals Week 2

Trae Patton/NBC

Tonight is week 2 of the semi-finals on America’s Got Talent. Eleven acts are set to perform and we’ve got the rundown on each of them, along with videos of their previous performances. Tomorrow night, the results episode will air and five acts will go through, while six will be eliminated. So, who are the contestants set to perform this week? Let’s get into the acts below.

Angelica Hale



Young singer Angelica Hale actually ended up getting a golden buzzer after her second performance on the show, when Chris Hardwick was a guest judge.

Celine Tam



This little girl is a singer who is a huge fan of Celine Dion. In fact, her whole family is, as her parents named her after the singer. They did the same with Tam’s younger sister, whose name is Dion. But, Tam doesn’t solely sing Celine Dion and she continues to stun on stage.

Christian Guardino



Guardino is a young singer who was given the golden buzzer this season because of the maturity in his voice and his likability. He is a humble and timid 16-year-old, who began singing when he was very young. For his initial audition, as soon as he opened his mouth to sing, Simon Cowell looked stunned and Howie Mandel’s mouth dropped.

Colin Cloud



Colin Cloud is a mentalist, who refers to himself as a real-life Sherlock Holmes. He says he uses criminal profiling to help him in his tricks and he considers himself to be a forensic mind reader. Before getting into this field, Cloud got a degree at Glasgow Caledonian University in forensic investigation, specializing in criminal profiling.

Diavolo



Diavolo is an acrobatic dance group, who refers to their performances as Architecture in Motion.

Their mission on their website reads: Diavolo explores the relation and interaction between the human body and its architectural environment to understand how we are being affected not only socially, but physically and emotionally.

In the Stairwell



In The Stairwell is an a cappella group that is in the air force and their vocal abilities are surprising. They also appear to have a sense of humor, previously performing NSYNC’s song “Bye Bye Bye.”

Kechi Okwuchi



Kechi Okwuchi is a singer, who has a very touching story. She was previously in a commercial airplane crash and was one of two people who survived. She was on a trip with her classmates and all of them died. With 65 percent of her body burned, she carried on and went through many surgeries.

Light Balance



Light Balance is another dance ensemble out of several in the AGT competition and they are a light-up dance group.

Mandy Harvey



Mandy Harvey is a deaf singer and songwriter, who is also a ukulelist. She is also a golden buzzer winner this season on the show.

Merrick Hanna



Merrick Hanna won over the judges during his first audition, with a dance performance that told a short and sad tale of a robot who died. Hanna’s specialty appears to be dancing in a robotic style.

Pompeyo Family Dogs



The Pompeyo Family Dogs is a family act that involves dog tricks.