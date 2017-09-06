Trae Patton/NBC

Tonight is the first live results show for the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent season 12. This means that five acts will move forward tonight. If the Dunkin’ Save is still available for at-home viewers who want to keep their favorite acts in the competition, viewers must vote in real-time for the act they want to remain on the show. But, it has not yet been revealed if at-home viewers will have real-time power this evening.

Should the Dunkin’ Save be available, here are the instructions on how to use it below.

So, to get started with the Dunkin’ Save voting process, click here. Then, follow the easy instructions and pick your favorite act, as you can only vote for one. Enter your email address and your birth date. Then, agree to the “terms” listed and you can choose whether or not you would like to receive commercial emails from AGT. Click Log In. Select the act you would like to save and then hit the “Submit Save” button.

The Dunkin’ Save will remain closed until the voting window opens during the show’s live broadcast.

The acts who appeared on this week’s show are:

Billy & Emily England – Extreme Rollerskating Duo

Chase Goehring – Singer-Songwriter Musician

DaNell Daymon & Greater Works – Gospel Choir

Darci Lynne Farmer – Singing Ventriloquist

Evie Clair – Singer

Eric Jones – Close-Up Magician

Johnny Manuel – Singer

Mike Yung – Singer

Preacher Lawson – Stand-Up Comedian

Sara & Hero – Trainer and Dog Act

Yoli Mayor – Singer

For the live shows each week, if you want your favorite acts to stay on the show, then you need to vote. NBC has officially launched its AGT App, which is available via Google Play and the Apple Store. Using the app, you can vote along with the show when it airs live. Viewers who use the app can actually see the real-time results totaled from the at-home voting activity at times. Click here to check out the app.

To vote directly through the NBC website, click here. You must log in using Facebook or by entering your email address and birth date. You will then be re-directed to a screen that has all of the acts who eligible for votes.

Please make sure you update your device to the latest iOS operating system before running the America’s Got Talent Official App.

You must 13 years old or older to vote for AGT and to use the Dunkin’ Save.