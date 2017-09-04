‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2017 Spoilers: Episode 7 – Season 4

ABC/Paul Hebert

For those who have been watching Bachelor in Paradise, you’ve seen Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth hitting it off since the beginning of the season. Just recently, it was announced that the couple has become engaged, so it’s clear that those two work out on the show this season. Tonight airs another episode of Bachelor in Paradise, with more cast members joining the show and stirring up drama. The official ABC synopsis of tonight’s show reads:

One man talks to every woman in paradise before one accepts his date card; two couples have fun on an adventure-filled double date; an eager suitor romances a single mom; the rose ceremony comes to a shocking conclusion.

Now that you have an idea of what you’re getting into on the show tonight, let’s get into the episode details and spoilers … But, DO NOT CONTINUE TO READ IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS ABOUT THIS SEASON.

Amanda Stanton Accepts a Date from Robby Hayes

Amanda Stanton has been shying away from any romance with Robby Hayes, but in recent episodes, she’s begun to led her guard down. And tonight, the two finally go out on a solo date together. On the date, they appear to have a great time and even share in some kisses. ABC reveals:

On a more romantic date, an eager suitor takes a cautious single mom to a Mexican town fair, where he tells her that he’s falling for her. He sees a glorious future together and, as they make out under a night sky lit by fireworks, hopes that she is beginning to see it too.

The couple has been photographed together since the show ended and they seem to be in a loving relationship.

Kristina Schulman Leaves the Show

The ballad of Kristina and Dean continues. Do you think KrisDeana will happen? #bachelorinparadise A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

Over the past few weeks, Dean Unglert has been juggling a romance with Kristina and another with Danielle Lombard. Several times, Kristina has felt disrespected and has been left in tears and it looks like this week, she may be too fed up to deal with the situation, as ABC states:

One unhappy guy in particular is running out of time, as the two balling babes he’s been juggling are running out of patience. When he receives a cold shoulder over breakfast from one, he decides he’d better check in with her. Turns out, she was sitting poolside the previous night when things heated up in the water between him and the other one. Although he asks for her patience, she has none left to give, at least not for this kind of disrespectful treatment.

Previously, Bachelor guru Reality Steve reported that Kristina ends up leaving the show because she can no longer stand being a part of an unhealthy love triangle and she does not feel appreciated. So, tonight could definitely be the night.

And, apparently, another person decides to leave as well, as ABC reveals:

It is another single fellow who recognizes his diminishing chances of finding love in the waning days of Paradise, and decides to leave. Of course, he has someone special waiting for him at home.

So, who is the man that goes home? Reality Steve reports that Ben Zorn calls it quits.

The Men On Tonight’s Double Date Are Eliminated

On tonight’s episode, there is a double date with Dominique, Fred, Blake and Christen, and it appears to go well. In a statement from ABC, it says:

A newer, hotter arrival has an easier time getting a date when the first woman he asks says yes, even though her last date thought that the two of them were a thing. On their double date, the “most adventurous, adrenaline-filled date in Bachelor history,” everyone has an amazing time speed-boating and zip-lining, except for “Raccoon Eyes,” who gets seasick, almost loses her contact lenses and has a disaster with runny mascara …

We are guessing that “Raccoon Eyes” is Christen, who not only goes on the double date, she also goes on a date with the newcomer nicknamed Tickle Monster.

And, both men from the double date, Blake and Fred, are eliminated tonight.