‘Below Deck’ Season 5 Cast with Captain Lee Rosbach

Below Deck returns with a few familiar faces, along with beloved Captain Lee Rosbach. Recently, Rosbach dished to E! News about some of the craziest demands he’s ever heard from guests and viewers are sure to see a variety of them this season on the show. Rosbach recalled:

One time we had to spend about $5,000 to fly a dead pig in from New Zealand. You wouldn’t believe what it was like getting this pig in on a day’s notice. But the charter guest was in his 90s and this was the kind of pig his family ate every year, so we made it happen for him.

While Rosbach will tolerate a lot of craziness, he said he’s firm on certain things. Rosbach revealed:

I kicked a group of charter guests off for drugs. That’s not to say I haven’t had guests on board that have used drugs, but these people were being very obvious in their consumption. I terminated the charter and told them they would not be getting a refund. Then I had the authorities bring a drug dog on board to give us a clean bill so we could proceed with the rest of the season.

On tonight’s premiere episode of the show, viewers get to meet the season 5 cast and the crew gets acquainted with the new boat, a mega yacht called Valor. This season, the yacht will sail just off the coast of St. Maarten.

Let’s get to know the crew who is on board this season for Below Deck on Bravo.

Kate Chastain – Chief Stewardess

I love not wearing a uniform at work and this is as close to the choker necklace trend as I'm ever going to get #GenesisHousePink #BelowDeck A post shared by Kate Chastain (@kate_chastain) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Our favorite Chief Stewardess is back and she has her hands full, training a bunch of newbees this season, as Bravo reports:

For Kate, the frustrating task of getting two new stews quickly up to speed forces her to deal with her stress in interesting ways, including engaging in some off-boat escapades with a handsome sailor down the dock.

Chastain doesn’t always rub everyone the right way and she is known to be blunt and to the point. But, Chastain works hard and is respected by Captain Lee.

Nico Scholly – Bosun

Crew member Nico has also returned to the show, and on the premiere episode of the season, he deals with, what Bravo calls a “personal tragedy.” In November 2016, Nico’s brother Tristen was killed in a tragic accident, falling from a third floor balcony after a night of partying, according to Daily Mail. The incident report listed Tristen’s injuries as this:

It was determined that the victim had multiple skull fractures, blood on the brain, and his brain had shifted from the fall. The victim also has a broken left arm.

Tristen Scholly was only 21 years old when he died.

Last season, Nico made it to senior deckhand, but this season, he is officially the Bosun.

Brianna Adekeye – Stewardess

According to Bravo , this season’s love triangle will be between Brianna, Chef Matt and deckhand Chris. And, Brianna apparently has some history with Nico as well.

As far as her yachting credentials go, Bravo’s bio on her reads:

Free-spirited Brianna joined the yachting world after going on a “booze cruise” in Marina del Ray three years ago while on vacation. When she returned home she immediately began certifications to become a stewardess for yachts. At first, her passion for travel and love of nature fit her new career as a stew, but after working on her largest and most challenging yacht, a 98-meter under a strict chief stew, she realized she would rather be a freelance yachtie.

Brianna is this season’s “free spirit”.

Jennifer Howell – Stewardess

Chris Brown – Deckhand

Jennifer Howell (Jen) appears to have an emotional time this season on the yacht and the waters may get rough with her. Jen is under a lot of pressure as a single mom who is living out her dreams by working on a yacht. Her daughter is 9 years old and her name is Isabella. When Jen is not working on the water, she makes money as a real estate agent.

He highly enjoys food, extreme sports, physical fitness, charming women and living anything but an ordinary life. He holds a powerful, polarizing personality that clashes with people as often as it melds with them. More than his travel, accomplishments and ego he most highly values family and those he considers close friends.

Bruno Duarte – Deckhand

Chris has a thing for fellow cast member Brianna and gets stuck in the middle of a love triangle with the boat’s chef. But, by the sound of his Below Deck bio , he may butt heads with people this season. His bio states that:

Bravo reports that Bruno Duarte doesn’t always have smooth sailing on the yacht this season. Being new and being scrutinized by his bosses does not seem to bode well for Bruno, who comes from a tough background. According to his Below Deck bio, Bruno lost his twin brother when he was a kid and he had an abusive father. As a result, he took on the fatherly role in the family.

Bruno has made his way in the industry, starting out as a waiter in the beginning.

Baker Manning – Deckhand

Baker Manning seems to have an interesting part on the show this season as Bravo writes:

After a scary mishap, Captain Lee is forced to “reconfigure” the deck crew. Nobody is happy with decision, except Baker, who may have ulterior motives for welcoming the sudden change. It’s all hands on deck this charter season as the crew struggles to work as a team, while meeting the needs of the always demanding, frequently eccentric charter guests.

She actually has a website called Wakenmake, which gives advice for people who hope to become yachties or flight attendants in the future.

Matt Burns – Chef

Chef Ben Robinson has not returned this season, but Matt Burns is in the house. While he has 10 years experience in the gallery and in the restaurant industry, he also has had his fair share of celebrity clientele.

This season, Burns falls for Brianna, who is also mixed up with deckhand Chris.