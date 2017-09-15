‘Better Things’, Season 2: What Time & Channel Is It On?

Getty

Described by The Atlantic as “almost perfect television”, Better Things is being hailed one of the best shows on TV in recent memory. Critics are also saying the second season is somehow better than the first.

The comedy-drama series created by Pamela Adlon and Louis CK stars Adlon as a divorced actress raising three daughters by herself. In Season 1, we met Phil, Adlon’s mother, and her daughters: Max, Frankie, and Duke. (Yes– all five characters have male names.)

The season finale left us with Sam driving her daughters around in a minivan, and tonight, we’ll be welcomed by the sharp sense of Adlon and the very real experiences she brings to the small screen.

Recently, Adlon sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the decision to direct every episode of the new season. “Last season, I was always running everything [anyway]… But now I was able to actually execute everything exactly the way I wanted to.”

Read on to find out when and where the premiere is:

DATE: Thursday, September 14, 2017

TIME: 10pm ET/PT

CHANNEL: FX (Click here to find what channel FX is in your area)

CAST:

Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox

Mikey Madison as Max Fox

Hannah Alligood as Frankie Fox

Olivia Edward as Duke Fox

Celia imrie as Phyllis, Sam’s mother

CREATED BY:

Pamela Adlon

Louis CK

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS:

Louis CK

Pamela Adlon

M. Blair Breard

Dave Becky