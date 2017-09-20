‘Big Brother’ 2017 Finale Spoilers: Who Should Win BB19 Tonight?

Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tonight is the finale of Big Brother 19 and there are three houseguests left vying for the number one spot. Will it be Josh, Paul or Christmas who ends up this season’s winner? Who will take home the $500,000 grand prize and who will be the second place finisher with $50,000?

There will also be one houseguest who takes home $25,000 as America’s favorite competitor.

Previously on BB19, returning cast member Paul Abrahamian nominated Kevin and Josh for eviction and secured himself a spot in the final three. He also won the power of veto and decided not to use it. As a result, Kevin was sent home. This is the second year in a row that Paul has made it to the finale on Big Brother and there is definitely a good chance that he could win. Ultimately, the winner’s fate is left up to the Jury House, which consists of cast-offs, all sent home by their fellow competitors. The jury has been waiting for the chance to vote for the Season 19 winner and tonight is the night.

Throughout the season, the three finalists have remained close and now they are in the finale together. Christmas also revealed that she had romantic feelings for Paul, who is considered the master manipulator of the group, according to the News Observer. Christmas has said that she loves how weird Paul is and that he makes her smile.

Going into the finale, for those who have not been watching this season, let’s get to know the three finalists a bit. Read on for a description of each of them.

Christmas Abbott – Christmas Abbott is 35 years old and she is a fitness superstar who hails from Raleigh, North Carolina. Abbott told CBS that she enjoys a lot of alone time, so being in a house with so many people and no privacy could be difficult for her. Fortunately, she seemed to do well, though she said her emotions sometimes got the best of her since she had so much time for her mind to wander.

Josh Martinez – Martinez is 23 years old and he works in haircare sales. He hails from Homestead, Florida and considers himself to be a bit of an adrenaline junkie. His motto in life is, “Play hard, work hard, and live your life the way you want. Always work for what you want but enjoy your life and live life to the fullest and never care about anyone’s opinion as long as you’re living your life.” Over the course of the season, Martinez has been targeted by other players.

Paul Abrahamian – Paul Abrahamian actually hails from the 2016 season and he made his way back into the BB house this season. He was born and raised in Tarzana, California and works as a fashion designer, who has a dry sense of humor. He says he’s blunt but was never worried about the other houseguests’ reactions to him because he tends to “thrive” in those kind of situations.

The two-hour finale will air tonight from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. And, in more Big Brother news, it was previously announced by host Julie Chen that the series will feature its first Celebrity Edition of the series. That means some of your favorite stars could be houseguests in an upcoming season, but it will not be the concept for its 20th anniversary season. Romper reports that the celebrity edition will air this winter.