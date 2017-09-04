‘Biggie: The Life of the Notorious BIG’ Time & Channel

A&E Network

The documentary Biggie: The Life of the Notorious BIG premieres tonight on television and Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming of A&E Network, has released the following statement about the project:

The late Christopher Wallace and Tupac Shakur continue to impact the world two decades after their tragic, unsolved murders and there is still a public longing to connect with these figures and to celebrate their legacies. We pride ourselves in delivering projects under the ‘Biography’ banner that unearth a side of the story that the public has never seen before. In the case of “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.,” the foundation of this biography is exclusive archival footage and audio recordings of Biggie himself, packaged in a way that allows him to tell his own life story as if its present day and we are truly excited to be able to bring that kind of intimacy and connection to his fans.

Check out all the details on the Biggie: The Life of the Notorious BIG special below.

PREMIERE DATE: September 4, 2017

SHOW TIME: 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT

TV CHANNEL: A&E Network

OFFICIAL A&E SYNOPSIS: “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.” is the first biography to be authorized by his estate and will be the most personal and revealing documentary about the late Christopher Wallace that anyone has ever seen … Twenty years after his death, this intimate documentary will also focus on Faith Evans as she embarks on an emotional journey to reconcile her own turbulent memories. In addition, the special will explore the people and places that shaped his life including his youth hustling on the streets of Brooklyn, NY, his rise to fame with his confidante and collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs, his relationships with Faith Evans and Lil’ Kim, his feud with Tupac Shakur, and his shocking murder on the streets of Los Angeles.

APPEARANCES BY: Smalls’ widow Faith Evans, his mother Voletta Wallace, his friend Lil Cease and members of Junior Mafia, along with other cultural icons including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shawn “Jay Z” Carter and Nas.

DIRECTOR: Mark Ford