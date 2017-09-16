BoJack Horseman Season 5: Is There a Netflix Release Date Yet?

Netflix

Bojack Horseman Season 4 debuted on Netflix on September 8, but lots of fans are already itching for the next season.

The adult animated series is, on the surface, about a talking horse. As Vulture puts it, it’s a “showbiz satire set in an alternate universe where humans and anthropomorphic animals coexist,” but it’s a lot more than that, digging into self-loathing, depression, and other deeper topics with characters that are “wallowing in bourbon and existential despair.” Pop-culture and topical references and jokes are threaded throughout. You already know that if you’re a fan, though. The bigger question on people’s minds is:

OK, we’ve binged Season 4, all 12 episodes. When is Season 5 going to drop?

Netflix has yet to confirm a renewal date, but, if the past holds true, the show’s Season 5, once the renewal is announced (with these reviews, it’s likely), should stream in or close to September 2018. Yes, we know that’s a long wait. In the interim, you could always watch it again (the show is famously threaded with puns, deeper meanings, and inside jokes). Or check out Narcos Season 3. It’s very good too.

oh my new season came out by the way. thx @netflix. pic.twitter.com/gr4PzWaiVU — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) September 8, 2017

In case you’re just stumbling on Bojack Horseman, the basic concept of the show holds that anthropomorphic animals and humans live together in a fictional town called “Hollywoo.” As EW notes, though, the show excavates deeper and meaningful themes, such as depression, in a way that a lot of people appreciate (and relate to).

EW notes that the genius of the series is the layering of background jokes, adding, “The sheer density of comedy material rewards viewers who go back and re-watch episodes multiple times, and it’s inspired an active fan community sharing new finds.” Vulture has compiled a list of the 75 jokes you probably missed in Season 4.

Been meaning to draw Beatrice since I finished season 4. Man did her episodes hit me hard. #BoJackHorseman #BoJackHorsemanS4 pic.twitter.com/IswG61pONN — A Leaf (@tokenvillain) September 13, 2017

Netflix, in announcing Season 4 of the show, wrote, “Will Arnett voices BoJack, the failed legendary 90’s sitcom star from the favorite family sitcom Horsin’ Around, who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships. Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack is primed for his comeback…”

Netflix’ website, which announces its original series air dates, is only promoting Season 4 right now. Season 4 wasn’t announced until a July 2017 press release, so don’t expect to hear official confirmation of Season 5’s expected renewal stream date any time soon. Is it possible the show could be cancelled? Until it’s officially confirmed, it’s possible, but with the degree of following BoJack Horseman currently has – and its good reviews – it doesn’t seem likely, especially since it’s hardly exhausted its source material. A report from Parrot Media estimated the show’s first-week audience at more than 7 million people.

The plot thickens pic.twitter.com/JMSOKE9u3J — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) September 9, 2017

The release dates of the other seasons give us a clue. All of them are listed here:

Season 4: September 8, 2017

Season 3: July 22, 2016

Season 2: July 17, 2015

Season 1: August 22, 2014

The pattern is that the shows take about a year for a new one to launch, give or take a month or two. That means the educated guess for Season 5, if renewed, would make it most likely that the show would come out between August and October 2018, with September most likely. Yeah, we know that’s a long wait. But genius takes time.