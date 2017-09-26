Can You Watch ‘This Is Us’ on Netflix?

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The second season of This Is Us premieres on NBC tonight. If you haven’t seen any of the first season, there is still time to catch-up, although Netflix will not be helpful. Sadly, you cannot watch This Is Us on Netflix. That’s because Hulu has the exclusive streaming rights to the series.

Season two starts at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 26. The series was nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy and was the highest-rated new drama of the 2016-2017 season.

Although recent NBC shows like The Good Place are available on Netflix, This Is Us is conspicuously absent. There are no immediate plans for the series to be posted on the streaming network since Hulu pounced on the rights in May.

As Variety reported at the time, Hulu’s rights to stream the show were about to expire in July. However, the deal now means that all of This Is Us‘ first season and future seasons will be available on Hulu. Their subscribers won’t have to worry about past episodes expiring.

To have access to Hulu, click here to sign up. The service is running a $5.99/month deal for your first year, with your first 30 days free. If you sign up for Hulu With Live TV, which is now in the Beta stage, you pay $39.99/month and get the first week free.

NBC also announced that they struck a deal with the show’s studio, 20th Century Fox, to keep the show available on its own streaming platforms, like NBC.com and its apps for iOS, Android, Amazon, Roku and XBox platforms.

This Is Us won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series thanks to Sterling K. Brown’s performance as Randall Pearson. The series follows the Pearson family in the past and present, and also stars Milo Vantimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley. It was created by Dan Fogelman and has already been renewed for a third season.

Season one averaged 15.3 million viewers and a 4.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Nielsen’s live-plus-7 ratings.