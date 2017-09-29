‘Chicago Fire’ Season 6 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It On?

NBC

Tonight is the Season 6 premiere of the hit TV show, Chicago Fire, on NBC at 10pm ET/PT.

When the show picks up tonight, our favorite firefighters will still be stuck in Firehouse 51 while the building is ablaze. Casey, Severide, Kidd, Herrmann, Mouch, Otis, and Kannell are the ones trapped inside, and it’s possible not all of them will make it out alive. Mouch is in the worst shape– he collapsed from a heart attack on what was supposed to be his last job for retirement.

Speaking to TV Guide recently, showrunner Derek Haas said, “You can expect not everyone coming back for this season but I don’t want to say what causes that.”

Eloise Mumford will be joining the cast as Hope Jacquinot, a friend of Sylvie Brett’s this season on the show. Haas tells TVGuide, “Hope might be a bit of a misnomer because Hope is a disrupter; she’s an instigator… [She] comes to the big city and really gets a nice eyeful of what Brett’s life is like, and likes what Brett has and what Brett’s done with herself since she left [Indiana], and might think she should get a piece of what Brett has. But might not be willing to put in the same amount of work that Brett did to get where she is.”

Read on to find out where you can watch the premiere tonight.

DATE: Thursday, September 28, 2017

TIME: 10pm -11pm ET/PT

TV CHANNEL: NBC – To find your local NBC affiliate, click here.

EPISODE TITLE: “It Wasn’t Enough”

EPISODE SYNOPSIS:Season 6 opens with most of the squad still trapped inside the warehouse fire and Chief Boden making a risky last-minute decision in an effort to save them. Dawson, meanwhile, continues to deal with her father, who has new plans for himself.