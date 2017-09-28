Christie Hefner, Hugh’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Hugh Hefner, the man who created one of the most successful publications of all time, died at the age of 91 on September 27.

Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones

Hefner was born in Chicago on April 9, 1926 to parents Grace Caroline and Glenn Lucius, both who were school teachers.

Hefner had three wives throughout his life and four children. One of his most well-known children is Christie, his lone daughter.

Christie worked at Playboy for almost 30 years and in her later career got involved with charities in addition to advocating for women empowerment.

Here’s what you need to know about Christie:

1. Christie Was 5 When Her Parents Got a Divorce

Christie was born on November 8, 1952 in Chicago to Hugh and Mildred Hefner, her father’s first wife. Hugh and Mildred got married in 1949 after the two met at Northwestern University and had a relationship for years before ultimately getting married.

In addition to Christie, Mildred also gave birth to David three years later. However, the married between Christie’s parents lasted just a decade, as they filed for divorce in 1959. Christie was 5-years old when they separated, and she moved in with her mother in Wilmette, Illinois afterward.

While living in Wilmette, she attended New Trier High School and excelled in band. After high school Christi attended Brandeis University in Massachusetts and earned her bachelor’s degree in English and American literature in 1974.

2. Christie Started Working For Playboy in 1975 & Became the Longest-Serving Female Chairman & CEO of a Public Company in U.S. History

After graduating college, Christie worked as a freelance movie review writer. One year into doing that, she moved back to Chicago and worked at Playboy beginning in 1975. She worked there for four years and was eventually promoted to the vice president.

In 1982, Christie was named the next president of Playboy Enterprises. Then in 1988, she was named the chairman of the board and CEO, shortly after her father suffered a minor stroke. She held the position for over 20 years, making her the longest serving female chairman and CEO of a U.S. public company.

She announced her intentions to step down from the position in 2008 and did so officially January 31, 2009. The decision to do so surprised many, according to a New York Times article.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to move on at some point in my career,” she said in an interview with The Times. “I’ve given a great deal of my life to the company.”

During her tenure at Playboy, Christie oversaw the policy, management and strategy in all areas of the company and made FORTUNE’s list of “Most Powerful Women” three years.

3. Christie Cited Obama for Leading Her to Do Charity Work

After she quit her role at Playboy, Christie cited wanting to do more to help the country for her exit. She credited the presidential election of Barack Obama for steering her in that direction.

“Just as this country is embracing change in the form of new leadership, I have decided that now is the time to make changes in my own life as well,” she said in an interview.

Christie created the Hugh M. Hefner First Amendment Award to honor her father, and it’s helped raise over $30 million to build the CORE Center in Chicago, which was the first outpatient facility in the Midwest for those who suffer from AIDS.

She’s been known to work with the Center for American Progress, a known progressive political organization. She says she’s “long been involved in electing progressive candidates, advancing women, First Amendment issues, and advancing treatment for people with HIV/AIDS.”

4. Hefner Said She Often Tried to ‘Elevate Women’ in the Workplace

In 2011, Christie was named the executive chairman of Canyon Ranch Enterprises, a resort spa company. She held that position for about four years until she left in 2015 to become the chairman of the board for Hatch Beauty, a new brand devoted to personal care space.

One of Christie’s fondest beliefs is empowering women to succeed in business roles, she said.

“It’s both troubling and disappointing to be where we are,” she said to The Street in early August, citing the fact that women make up only 22 percent of the S&P 500 boards.

Christie talked about how she had to work her way through the ranks at Playboy when she was a young woman. When she became the company’s CEO, she said she worked to elevate other women in the workplace.

“I was very fortunate because it was even harder for women to get ahead then and so, candidly, I capitalized on that and was able to attract incredibly talented women who felt they couldn’t go any further in the companies they were working for,” she told The Street. “When I left (Playboy) over 40% of my executives were women.”

5. Christie Was Married to a Former Illinois State Senator Who Was Sued for Insider Trading of His Playboy Stock

In 1995, Christie married William A. Marovitz, a former Democratic Illinois state senator, real estate developer and attorney. The couple lived in Chicago and had no children together. They ended their relationship in 2013 when they filed for divorce.

Marovitz started his political career as a member of the Illinois House of Representatives from 1977 until 1980. He was elected to serve the third district in the Illinois state Senate in 1981 and held the position until 1993.

Marovitz was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2012 for allegedly using inside information to trade illegal shares of Playboy. When announcing the suit, the SEC said the two parties settled for $168,352.

According to an article by The Chicago Tribune, Marovitz allegedly obtained the information from Christie, though the complaint made it clear that she wasn’t intending on tipping her then-husband off about corporate developments.

“In 1998, Hefner made clear to Marovitz, both personally and through Playboy’s general counsel, that she expected him to keep any information he learned from her confidential and not use the information to trade shares of Playboy,” the SEC said in the lawsuit.