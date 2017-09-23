CNBC Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable for Free

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of CNBC? There are a number of different ways to watch the channel online, whether or not you have cable.

Those with a cable subscription can watch a simulcast of CNBC via CNBC.com, but if you have cut the cable cord — or are looking to do so–you can watch CNBC online via one of the following over-the-top streaming services:

FuboTV: “Fubo Premier” package

Sling TV: “Sling Blue” package plus “News Extra” add-on

DirecTV Now: “Live a Little” package

PlayStation Vue: “Access” package

Every one of these options includes a free trial, so you can try them out if you’re not sure what you want. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes and how to sign up to start watching CNBC on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Cheapest Option: Fubo TV

CNBC is included with Fubo TV, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

Here’s a complete rundown and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch CNBC on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Sling TV

To get CNBC through Sling TV, you’ll need the “Sling Blue” bundle at $25 per month, plus the “News Extra” add-on, which is another $10 per month.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Blue” plus “News Extra” and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 50-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to CNBC to start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

DirecTV Now

CNBC is included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle at $35 per month. It’s the same price point as Sling TV, but this gets the nod if you want a more “cable-like” channel package.

Here’s a complete rundown and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching CNBC on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

PlayStation Vue

CNBC is included in PlayStation Vue’s “Access” bundle for $39.99 per month. It’s the most expensive price point of these options, but it does come with some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming service.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the PlayStation Vue app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices