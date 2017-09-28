Cooper Hefner, Hugh Hefner’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cooper Bradford Hefner is the youngest son of the late legend Hugh Hefner, who has died at the age of 91. Hefner is the youngest of four children and he is a prominent executive, as part of his father’s Playboy enterprise. Get to know more about Cooper Hefner, his mother, his siblings and his life with the ultimate ladies’ man as a dad.

1. Cooper Hefner Released a Public Statement About His Father’s Death

Statement from Hugh Hefner's son @cooperhefner on the passing of his father.

Upon his father’s death, Cooper Hefner released the above statement, paying tribute to his dad writing:

My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.

Previously, Hefner spoke out about his father’s health this past Spring, telling E!:

I think because he has stepped back from the day to day operations of the business, people have thought that his health was not very good. The reality is he has a really bad back—that happens when you’re 90—and he is enjoying life at the mansion.

2. His Mother Is Kimberley Conrad

Hugh Hefner was married three times in his life. His first wife was a woman named Millie Williams, followed by Playmate Kimberley Conrad, and then Crystal Harris, who remained his wife until his death. Conrad is Cooper Hefner’s mother and she married Hefner in 1989. The couple separated nearly a decade later, but they did not officially divorce until 2010. When Conrad split from Hugh Hefner, a house was built for her next door to the Playboy Mansion and Cooper Hefner told the NY Post that he would spend his time between both homes.

3. He Has One Sibling and Two Half Siblings

In his life, Hugh Hefner had four children. With his first wife Millie Williams, Hefner had one daughter named Christie and a son named David. In his second marriage, he had son Cooper, along with son Marston. In 2012, Marston was brought up on charges of beating his then-girlfriend, Playmate Clair Sinclair and he pleaded “no contest”, according to the Daily Mail. After allegedly kicking and punching Sinclair, Marston Hefner was charged with corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Daughter Christie Hefner is the former chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Playboy Enterprises and David Hefner has kept away from the family business. David Hefner owns his own computer consulting company, according to BodyHeightWeight.com.

4. Cooper Hefner Is the Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises

Today, Hefner works as the Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises and he joined the company at the age of 21. In 2016, he left the company for a bit, under protest. He revealed to the New York Post:

There was a business strategy presented to the board that taking nudity out of the magazine . . . would generate advertising. I thought it was . . . a direct attack on what Dad has been fighting for his entire life — to normalize sexuality. I was not in favor . . . and there were moments where I questioned my own sanity while listening to people responsible for running a major company. One of my first priorities was to reinstate the nudity . . . [so] that what Dad built was authentic.

Fortunately, Hefner found his way back to the company.

5. He Is Engaged to Actress Scarlett Byrne

Just months ago, Cooper Hefner had his fiancee, Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne, pose naked for Playboy Magazine, for the magazine’s March/April 2017 issue. When asked if Cooper found his fiancee being in the magazine strange, he said:

My interpretation of being comfortable with sex is different than most people’s. I really don’t think sex is weird until people make it weird.

Hefner and Byrne became engaged in 2015.