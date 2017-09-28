Crystal Harris, Hugh Hefner’s Wife Was Not In the Will & Had a Prenup

Getty

Crystal Harris (now Hefner) met the late legend Hugh Hefner at the Playboy Mansion on Halloween in 2008. She went on to pose for the magazine and the two struck up a relationship. Harris even appeared on Hefner’s reality show Girls Next Door. Soon, Harris became his main and only girlfriend, and the couple ended up engaged. In 2011, just five days before the wedding, Harris called off the engagement, but after months apart, the couple got back together and tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2012. The wedding took place at the Playboy Mansion and Us Weekly reported that Harris signed an “ironclad” prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. In addition, she is reportedly NOT in Hefner’s will, which means his net worth gets divided among his four children, the University of South California film school, and several charities, according to The Independent.

Previously, the Playboy mansion was also sold for $100 million to Daren Metropoulos and the agreement was that Mr. and Mrs. Hefner could reside in the home until Hefner’s death. Now that Hefner has passed away, it looks like Crystal Harris will have to find a new place to live as well, as reported by the NY Times.

Daily Mail previously reported that in the past, Hefner was worth an estimated $200 million, but in recent years, his fortune dwindled a bit and now his net worth is said to be $43 million. Hefner reportedly was still holding 35 percent of the Playboy brand and completely owned Playboy magazine at the time of his death. Daily Mail also reports that Hefner had $36 million worth of stocks and bonds, along with $6 million in a joint account with “an unnamed person.”