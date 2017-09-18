‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2017 Cast: Season 25 DWTS Contestants & Couples

ABC/Instagram

The season 25 premiere of Dancing With the Stars airs tonight on ABC, with a new batch of celebrities in the mix as contestants. Check out each of the contestants below, along with the details on their pro partners and their personal background.

Derek Scott

Derek Scott from Property Brothers is paired with pro dancer Emma Slater. Scott was the first contestant to be announced and many fans are hoping to see his twin brother cheering him on this season. In addition to being a television star and entrepreneur, Scott also prides himself in being a philanthropist.

Sasha Pieterse

Sasha Pieterse from Pretty Little Liars is paired with Gleb Savchenko and he told People that she is very easy-going. Previously on the show, a former PLL cast member, Janel Parrish competed and made it pretty far in the competition. Will Pieterse be able to do the same?

Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran from Shark Tank is coupled with Keo Motsepe this season. The Shark Tank star started off in life with poor grades and countless jobs. She then started a real estate business that flourished into a multi-billion-dollar company. Corcoran is the third “shark” to appear as a contestant on the show.

Derek Fisher

Athlete Derek Fisher is dancing with fan-favorite pro Sharna Burgess. Fisher is a five-time NBA champion, but will he be able to score in the ballroom? Fisher played 18 seasons in the NBA and most of his seasons were with the LA Lakers. In 2014, he became the head coach of the New York Knicks and now he works as a broadcaster.

Victoria Arlen

Paralympic Swimmer Victoria Arlen is dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy and it’s a miracle that Arlen can even walk. Arlen says there are a lot of things in life that she was told she would never do, so this is an amazing experience. In 2016, Arlen learned to walk again after being paralyzed from the waist down for almost a decade.

Jordan Fisher

Actor and singer Jordan Fisher is dancing with Lindsay Arnold on the show. Fisher started as a young boy in gymnastics and ended up joining the drama club. Soon, he became an actor, singer and dancer, with 2016 being his breakout year. There’s a good chance he could make it all the way this season. Fans may have seen Fisher in the TV production of Grease: LIVE. He has also been a part of the cast for the hit show “Hamilton.”

Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella from the WWE is paired with Artem Chigvintsev this season and she is also currently planning her wedding to John Cena. Bella jokes that she tries to fight Chigvintsev every rehearsal. In addition to being on DWTS, Bella is also a part of the show Total Bellas and Total Divas.

Terrell Owens

Athlete Terrell Owens is with returning pro veteran Cheryl Burke and these two were the last couple to be revealed for this season. Burke has also landed a gig with the show Dance Moms.

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz from Malcolm in the Middle is with Witney Carson this season. In addition to acting, Muniz has expanded his career to include race car driving, writing, producing and music. He also manages the alternative band Astro Lasso. Last season, his pro partner Witney Carson had a short run on the show and was paired with comedian Chris Kattan.

Debbie Gibson

Pop star Debbie Gibson is dancing with new full-time pro Alan Bersten this season on the show. Gibson says that Bersten has been very nurturing as she suffers from Lyme Disease, which is something she hopes to bring awareness to through being on the show. Gibson is known as a pop star from the 80’s and 90’s, with hits like “Lost In Your Eyes” and “Only in My Dreams.”

Lindsey Stirling

Violinist Lindsey Stirling is paired with Mark Ballas, a returning fan-favorite pro. Stirling has been on DWTS a few times as a guest musician and now she is a competitor. She has a huge following on YouTube, so she may have a ton of voters helping her in the competition.

Nick Lachey

Nick Lachey is with Peta Murgatroyd for the season and previously, his brother Drew Lachey won the show with pro Cheryl Burke. So, the pressure is on. Many fans know Lachey from his music group 98 Degrees.

Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey, Nick’s wife, is partnered with Murgatroyd’s husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy. But, Vanessa Lachey is not just the wife of a 98 Degrees star. She was previously a prominent VJ with MTV and even appeared in one of Nick Lachey’s music videos after he split from ex-wife Jessica Simpson.

The new season of DWTS premieres tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.