‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2017 Premiere Spoilers: Opening Performances List

ABC/Instagram

The season 25 premiere of Dancing With the Stars airs tonight and the cast of pros on the show is gearing up for a brand new bunch of celebrity participants. The premiere starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the ABC network and all the judges, along with the usual co-hosts, have returned. Julianne Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are back on the judges’ panel, with Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the show hosts.

Now let’s get into the contestants and the performances they have lined up for the premiere.

Barbara Corcoran & Keo Motsepe – Salsa – “Money Maker” by Ludacris featuring Pharrell

Debbie Gibson & Alan Bersten – Foxtrot – “Lost in Your Eyes” by Debbie Gibson

Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess – Salsa – “Basketball” by Kurtis Blow

Drew Scott & Emma Slater – Foxtrot – “Our House” by Madness

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – Foxtrot – “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – Tango – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas – Cha Cha – “Don’t Worry” by Madcon

Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd – Cha Cha – “Come Get It Bae” by Pharrell Williams

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev – Tango – “So What!” by P!nk

Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko – Cha Cha – “Like That” by Fleur East

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke – Cha Cha – “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations

Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha – “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kings Horns

Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha – “Born Ready” by Disco Fries featuring Hope Murphy

Dancing With the Stars is known for its larger than life opening sequences for each episode. Tonight’s premiere will incorporate the full cast, along with the judges, and it will be choreographed by Mandy Moore.

One very new aspect of the series this season is the fantasy league. ABC has launched the first-ever official Dancing with the Stars Fantasy League on abc.com/dfl. The game allows its players to guess which couple will win season 25 of the show and take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Players earn points for correct predictions about the contestants, which can win them exclusive prizes.