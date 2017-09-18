‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 25 Judges & Hosts

ABC

It’s season 25 of Dancing With the Stars and some of our favorite veteran pro dancers have returned after being gone from the series. Even all of our beloved judges have come back as well. With old favorites rejoining the cast, this means some of our other faves are not in the mix this season. Main cast members who you may be missing again this season include Karina Smirnoff, Derek Hough and Sasha Farber. But, let’s get more into the judges and also the returning co-hosts, with the latest news on each of them.

Carrie Ann Inaba

Carrie Ann Inaba has been living life as an engaged woman, but recently, her engagement ended and the couple split. In addition to being a part of the DWTS judging panel, she has also co-hosted Live! With Kelly over the summer. Inaba has the habit of chumming up with fellow DWTS judge and friend Bruno Tonioli. She also sometimes becomes very emotional after watching some of the contestants’ performances on the show. She’s known for being a stickler when it comes to lifts, which are not allowed in certain routines on Dancing With the Stars.

Bruno Tonioli

Room with a view #mykonos @gracehotels A post shared by Bruno Tonioli (@brunotonioliofficial) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

If Bruno Tonioli was not on this show, viewers would be heartbroken. He brings a life to the show unlike any other and he sets the judges’ panel on fire. Tonioli is easily the most animated cast member on the entire show. He provides comic relief and is extremely passionate with his critiques. Tonioli also works as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, as does DWTS judge Len Goodman.

Julianne Hough

Last one 💃🏼 … for the glam squad 💄💇🏼👛 tap for credits! A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Previously, Julianne Hough stepped away from DWTS as a professional dancer and many thought she would not return. She returned as a judge and went on to star as Sandy in the live musical TV production of Grease Live! Now, she is back again with the judges after getting married over the summer to her husband Brooks Laich. She actually tied the knot at the same time as fellow cast members, pro dancing couple Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.

Len Goodman

Hope your all enjoying strictly!! A post shared by Len Goodman (@lengoodman) on Dec 13, 2015 at 11:27am PST

Sometimes Len Goodman sits out episodes of the show in order to adhere to his own busy schedule. This allows guest judges to step in, but there have not been recent reports of this yet for the season. Goodman is often the most stern of the judges, though he does exhibit a light heart and a sense of humor. When contestants get “a ten from Len” as a score, it’s definitely a big deal, as host Tom Bergeron tells Parade:

Even when he’s grumpy, it’s always kind of “grumpy with a twinkle.” [There have been times] when I’ve suggested on camera “it’s time for a snack,” but I think his commentary and his critiques are the ones that the dancers—both the pros and the celebrities—value most. So with all respect to the other judges, when he says “from Len, a 10,” that means more to them. A 10 from him means a lot.

Len Goodman is a staple cast member.

Tom Bergeron

So excited about Monday's @DancingABC Season 25 Premiere my head is shooting light beams!! #DWTS25 A post shared by Tom Bergeron (@tombergeron) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Tom Bergeron returns with the comic relief this season and he again takes on the role of the beloved host. When it comes to the new season, Bergeron reveals to Parade:

It’s going to be sort of a landmark season, the 25th of the show. It’s a big deal. And knowing the production team as well as I do, I know they’ve taken that into account when they’re booking it and building theme weeks and building sort of an arch for the season.

Bergeron has been the show host since the first season of Dancing With the Stars.

Erin Andrews

Co-host Erin Andrews returns and she always tries to get the gossip mill churning when it comes to showmance rumors on DWTS. Outside the ballroom, Erin Andrews has struggled with legal issues stemming from her invasion of privacy, showing her naked in a hotel room through a peep hole on her room door. She also has dealt with cervical cancer over the last year.

Over the summer, Andrews tied the knot with longtime love Jarret Stoll.

For more DWTS season 25 news: