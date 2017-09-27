‘Dancing with the Stars’ Contestants Competing on Celebrity Family Feud’: Meet the Team

Getty

Tonight, stars from Shark Tank will be taking on the athletes from Dancing With the Stars. And with their competitive natures, the showdown is bound to be as competitive as ever.

Which DWTS competitors make up the team tonight? Read on.

Kym Johnson

Kym, 41, is married to Robert Herjavec (a ‘Shark’ and her opponent on tonight’s show). She is a two-time Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball winner.

Kym began dancing when she was just 3, and began to focus on ballroom dancing at 13. In 1998, she and her partner placed second at the Australian Dancesport Championships in the Open Amateur Modern Ballroom.

Kym competed on the first three seasons of the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars before moving to the US version of the show.

Keo Motsepe

Keo Motsepe is a South African dancer who specializes in Latin and Ballroom. Keo is the first black professional dancer on DWTS.

Keo started his career at age 11 when he represented his country in a competitive dance scene. In 2012, he was part of the cast of Burn the Floor.

He has partnered with Lolo Jones, Charlote McKinney, Chaka Khan, and Jodie Sweetin.

Lindsay Arnold

Lindsay is a professional Latin ballroom dancer, and was a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance. The 23-year-old married her high school sweetheart, Samuel Lightner Cusick, in 2015.

Arnold was born and raised in Utah with three sisters. She became a professional dancer on season 16 of Dancing with the Stars.

Sharna Burgess

Sharna is an Australian ballroom dancer best known for being a professional partner on Dancing with the Stars. Sharna has been a runner-up on the show twice. She has partnered with celebrities like Nick Carter, Derek Fisher, Bonner Bolton, Antonio Brown, and James Hinchcliffe.

Sasha Farber

Sasha is an Australian professional dancer.

He was born in Moscow, Russia, and moved to Australia in 1986. Farber began dancing at the age of 13. He partnered with Simone Biles on season 24 of DWTS.