Darci Lynne Farmer: Will Ventriloquist Win ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tonight?

Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer killed it on the live shows finale last night for America’s Got Talent, having two puppets sing a Beatles song after arguing on stage. Farmer has been a fan-favorite over the course of the season and now she is a front-runner on the show. The results will be revealed tonight on AGT live and her chances of winning are very good.

Former AGT winner, a ventriloquist named Terry Fator, says that Farmer definitely has his vote. And, he told Parade that his only advice to Farmer is this:

Relax and have the time of your life—just have fun. Because really, you know at the end of the day, this is going to be a memory she’s going to carry with her for the rest of her life.

On Instagram, Farmer wrote about what she has considered to be her best moment during her AGT journey and she said:

I would have to say the best moment I had on my #AGT journey was when Mel B hit the Golden Buzzer for me … I truly couldn’t believe it! I have also loved meeting so many inspiring people along the way that I can now say are my lifelong friends! Thank you America’s Got Talent.

She also gushed to Parade that:

I knew that the judges gave out golden buzzers, but I really didn’t even— I thought about it and I was like that would just be the most awesomest thing ever, but we just went with our expectations really low. Like we really wanted the judges to say nice things and just to get four yeses— but even better.

Farmer’s mother Misty then chimed in, saying:

Darci still has to work around our house. Just because she got a golden buzzer doesn’t mean she doesn’t still empty the dishwasher, help me with laundry, water the flowers for me and help around. I mean, she’s part of a big family.

Farmer credits her parents for keeping her grounded, even though she is so talented and is one of the front-runners on AGT this season.

Farmer is 12 years old and she hails from Oklahoma.