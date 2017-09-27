‘Designated Survivor’ Season 2 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It On?

ABC

Tonight is the season 2 premiere of Designated Survivor on ABC at 10pm ET/PT.

On Wednesday, Deadline announced that Natascha McElhone, who plays Keifer Sutherland’s wife on Designated Survivor, will be leaving the show to star opposite Sean Penn in a new Hulu series, The First, from House of Cards creator Beau Willimon.

Deadline reports that McElhone is still busy filming season 2 of Designated Survivor. Once she concludes her commitment to the ABC series, she will move on to The First. Details about McElhone’s character have not been revealed.

Season 1 of Designated Survivor received rave reviews from critics. In a recent interview with TVLine, ABC president Channing Dungey said, “One of the things we realized is it is a very high-concept show, and we had to get the audience past that concept and get [Kiefer Sutherland’s Tom] Kirkman into the White House and all the rest of it… And as much as we love the twists and turns and the cliffhangers, what we’re really looking forward to exploring in Season 2 is some of the character relationships and some of the interpersonal dynamics in the White House.”

Read on to find out when and where to watch the season 2 premiere of Designated Survivor.

DATE: Wednesday, September 27, 2017

TIME: 10pm ET/PT

CHANNEL: ABC

SEASON 2 PREMIERE TITLE: “One Year In”

CAST:

Kiefer Sutherland as Tom

Natascha McElhone as Alex

Adan Canto as Aaron Shore

Italia Ricci as Emily Rhodes

LaMonica Garrett as Mike Ritter

Tanner Buchanan as Leo Kirkman

Kal Penn as Seth Wright

Maggie Q as Hannah Wells