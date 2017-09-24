Did Kim Kardashian Cheat on Kris Humphries With Husband Kanye West?

Getty

Over the years, fans saw Kim Kardashian flirt and get to know “friend” Kanye West, way before they engaged in an official relationship. And, apparently, when Kardashian was with ex-husband Kris Humphries, she was still a “good friend” of West and the two “were talking,” according to her. On the 10th anniversary special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she opens up about her mistakes with Humphries and how it led her to her husband Kanye West. Kim Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian asks if anything was going on when West visited their NYC DASH store and was filmed on KUWTK. Kim Kardashian’s response was:

It was at one point, then it stopped. You know how it is … Right before I got married to Kris Humphries we were like talking and I just went a different direction. And I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted.

Ryan Seacrest then asked:

So while you were getting married to Kris, he was pursuing you?

Kardashian then admitted:

We were friends and we were talking, yes.

Seacrest continued to dig, asking:

Talking or pursuing?

And smiling, Kardashian revealed:

I don’t really know. I can’t remember. Probably all of the above.

In 2012, Kardashian sat down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about the demise of her marriage to Humphries and she also gushed about “friend” Kanye West. Check out a clip of the interview below.

Years ago, TMZ reported that Kris Humphries knew ex-wife Kardashian had cheated on him with West. Humphries reportedly told his ex, Myla Sinanaj, that Kardashian had hooked up with West because he was absent from their wedding. Sinanaj said that Humphries exclaimed:

If he was such a close family friend, why wasn’t he invited to the wedding?

Sinanaj said that Humphries felt played and that she was with Humphries when West’s song about dating Kim (and dissing Kris) was publicly released. In West’s song “Theraflu,” he states: