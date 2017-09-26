‘Difficult People’ Season 4: Has the Show Been Renewed?

Tonight is the Season 3 finale of Difficult People on Hulu, and fans of the Billy Eichner/Julie Klausner comedy are itching to know if the show has been renewed for a fourth season.

Hulu has not yet announced if the show will be coming back. This post will be updated with that information as it becomes available.

The third season of Difficult People has received positive reviews from critics, overall. Indiewire acknowledges that while it may be not be for everyone, it is always a “whipsmart, fast-paced comedy”. Decider labeled it “one of the funniest, most inappropriate (in the best way), and inventive comedies currently available.”

I hope Hulu gets Difficult People Emmy nominations next year — Kevin Dillon (@ETKevinsMind) September 22, 2017

Season 3 asked the universal question: is there a ‘right’ time to give up on your dream? And if that counts as giving up on yourself or as a smart, mature decision.

Impressive additions to the cast included John Cho, who plays one of Billy’s love interests, as well as Vanessa Williams, Stockard Channing, Lucy Liu, and Rosie O’Donnell. Fred Armisen and Jackie Hoffman also reprised their roles as Billy’s brother and sister-in-law.

I hope Hulu gets Difficult People Emmy nominations next year — Kevin Dillon (@ETKevinsMind) September 22, 2017

Difficult People first premiered on Hulu on August 5, 2015. The second season premiered on July 12, 2016. Amy Poehler is among the show’s list of executive producers.

Billy Eichner, who plays Billy Epstein on the series, is an actor and writer, best known as the creator of Funny or Die’s “Billy on the Street”. In 2013, he was nominated for an Emmy for “Outstanding Game Show Host”. He played Craig Middlebrooks on Parks and Recreation.

Julie Klausner is an author, writer, comedian, and actor, who co-executive produced Billy on the Street. She’s written for shows like Mulaney, Best Week Ever, The Big Gay Sketch, The Jack and Triumph Show, and websites like The Awl and Vulture.