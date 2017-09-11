Miss America 2018 Pageant – How to Donate to Hurricane Irma & Harvey Victims

Red Cross

Tonight is the 2018 Miss America Pageant, but it’s hard to get Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma out of people’s minds. Many states, Texas in particular, are still trying to recover from Harvey, while Irma is currently tearing through Florida.

On tonight’s live broadcast of the Miss America Competition, People reports that updates will be given about the status of the hurricane. In addition, the show’s hosts Sage Steel and Chris Harrison will bring awareness on how to donate to the victims of the hurricanes.

If you visit Red Cross’ website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS or 1-855-999-GIVE, you can give donations. Viewers can also text Irma to 90999 or text Harvey to 90999 to make a $10 donation. If you choose to go to the Red Cross website, first choose the amount you would like to donate or type in the amount. Then select which hurricane or disaster you are targeting for your donation. Click on the frequency of the donation and whether or not you would like to dedicate your donation to a loved one. The minimum amount allowed for online donations is $10.00.

When dedicating a donation, you will select either “In Honor of” or “In Memory of” and then you can enter their name.

Next, you will select your payment details, which is via credit card or by Paypal. If you choose credit, you will then be prompted to enter in your personal information for billing and finances.

Other websites and companies that are accepting donations include:

Americares

Apple

Catholic Charities USA

Global Giving

GoFundMe

Salvation Army

Save the Children

Unicef

If donating to the Salvation Army, these are your options:

– Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY

– Text “STORM” to 51555

– Donate online at http://helpsalvationarmy.org

Donations are tax deductible.