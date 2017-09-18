DWTS 2017 Fantasy League: How to Join & Play for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 25 Premiere

On September 6, 2017, ABC launched its Fantasy League for Dancing With the Stars, just in time for season 25. Starting September 19, 2017, fans can also play the league’s weekly game in order to earn more points. With more points, players have the potential to win exclusive prizes. Each week, players will choose three couples they predict will earn the highest scores in that week’s episode. Each point that the couples earn on the show is another entry towards the Grand Prize and First Prize sweepstakes. Players have the potential to win a trip for four to Aulani, which is a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Weekly games will lock Mondays at 4:59 p.m. PT/7:59 p.m. ET.

The Dancing with the Stars Fantasy League sweepstakes is open to legal United States residents, ages 18 or older. There is no purchase necessary to play.

Click here to get started in joining and playing with the Dancing With the Stars Fantasy League. You can also watch the brief tutorial on how to play by checking out the video at the top of this post.

To get started, click here. Then hit the “Play Now” button. You can either Log In with your ABC or ESPN account, you can sign in using Facebook, or you can choose to create an account. Facebook appears to be the easiest option.

Once you sign in, you will be directed to the below screen.

Click “Edit My Mirrorball Pick” to select your choice couple for the premiere. Pick your couple prediction and Save. You are good to go for the premiere episode and you can cast your top three picks for next week, starting tomorrow, September 19, 2017. As the Fantasy League kicks off, you will be able to check out your top picks, the top players, videos and more.

For the official Fantasy League rules, click here.

The ultimate Mirrorball Pick will lock October 9th at 4:59 p.m. PT/7:59 p.m. ET.