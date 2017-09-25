‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Voting: How To Vote for DWTS Season 25 Week 2

The season 25 premiere of Dancing With the Stars took place last week live and this week, there are two new live episodes to watch. In addition, TWO contestants will be eliminated, not just one, so votes are extremely important. Tonight, the show airs live at 8 p.m. ET, with a time-delayed broadcast at 8 p.m. PT, and tomorrow, the show will air at 9 p.m. ET, with the same time delay for the west coast.

For week two of the show, viewers can cast their votes for their favorite contestants or couples via phone during and up to 60 minutes after the end of the Dancing with the Stars broadcast in each time zone. Online voting is available at ABC.com via http://dwtsvote.abc.go.com/ and on Facebook at http://bit.ly/2o1VO7b. The online voting is open for 24 hours, starting from the very beginning of each episode on the East Coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and closing at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PT on Tuesday nights.

For those who want to cast their votes over the phone, these are the phone numbers for this season:

Barbara Corcoran – 1-800-868-3401

Debbie Gibson – 1-800-868-3402

Derek Fisher – 1-800-868-3403

Drew Scott – 1-800-868-3404

Frankie Muniz – 1-800-868-3405

Jordan Fisher – 1-800-868-3406

Lindsey Stirling – 1-800-868-3407

Nick Lachey – 1-800-868-3408

Nikki Bella – 1-800-868-3409

Sasha Pieterse – 1-800-868-3410

Terrell Owens – 1-800-868-3411

Vanessa Lachey – 1-800-868-3412

Victoria Arlen – 1-800-868-3413

When it comes to the number of times viewers can cast their votes, the number of votes you can submit per each voting method is equal to the number of couples still in the competition. So, with thirteen couples in the premiere, there is a limit of thirteen votes per voting method. You must be 18 years old to vote and, if you wish to vote via Facebook, you must be located in the United States or Canada and have a Facebook account.

There are special voting circumstances for weeks with double-shows (like this week), as ABC writes:

During the double-show week of September 25th, online voting opens Monday, September 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) and closes 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) the following morning. On Tuesday, September 26th, voting opens at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT) and closes at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT) the next day. During the week of the finale, voting opens Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) and closes at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) the next morning.

So, don’t forget to cast your votes for your favorite celebrity competitors and their pros.