‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Voting: How To Vote for DWTS Season 25 Premiere

The season 25 premiere of Dancing With the Stars airs tonight, live at 8 p.m. ET, with a time-delayed broadcast at 8 p.m. PT.

For week one of the show, viewers can cast their votes for their favorite contestants or couples via phone during and up to 60 minutes after the end of the Dancing with the Stars broadcast in each time zone. Online voting is available at ABC.com via http://dwtsvote.abc.go.com/ and on Facebook at http://bit.ly/2o1VO7b. The online voting is open for 24 hours, starting from the very beginning of each episode on the East Coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and closing at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PT on Tuesday nights.

For those who want to cast their votes over the phone, these are the phone numbers for this season:

Barbara Corcoran – 1 800 868 3401

Debbie Gibson – 1 800 868 3402

Derek Fisher – 1 800 868 3403

Drew Scott – 1 800 868 3404

Frankie Muniz – 1 800 868 3405

Jordan Fisher – 1 800 868 3406

Lindsey Stirling – 1 800 868 3407

Nick Lachey – 1 800 868 3408

Nikki Bella – 1 800 868 3409

Sasha Pieterse – 1 800 868 3410

Terrell Owens – 1 800 868 3411

Vanessa Lachey – 1 800 868 3412

Victoria Arlen – 1 800 868 3413

When it comes to the number of times you can cast your vote, the number of votes you can submit per each voting method is equal to the number of couples still in the competition. So, with thirteen couples in the premiere, there is a limit of thirteen votes per voting method. You must be 18 years old to vote and, if you wish to vote via Facebook, you must be located in the United States or Canada and have a Facebook account.

There are special voting circumstances for weeks with double-shows, as ABC writes: