DWTS Results: Who Got Eliminated First on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight?

This week is a very special week for Dancing With the Stars 2017. It’s only the second week, but there are TWO eliminations and TWO episodes this week. This means that two celebrity contestants will be kicked off the show very soon and tonight was the first night America had to say “goodbye.” So, who was the contestant sent packing tonight?

The first contestant who was eliminated was … Barbara Corcoran. Upon hearing that she lost, Corcoran said that her experience on the show was one of the most exciting of her life. She also joked, “What am I going to tell my friends?”

The first couple announced as being in jeopardy was Terrell Owens with pro Cheryl Burke, followed by Barbara Corcoran and pro Keo Motsepe. All others were revealed to be safe tonight.

Tonight, several of the stars excelled and were able to push past their nerves to deliver routines with more easy and ability. Some of the stars who were in the top of the votes included Lindsey Stirling, Frankie Muniz, Victoria Arlen and Vanessa Lachey.

As for the routines each couple performed tonight, check out the rundown below.

Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe – Tango – “Whatever Lola Wants” by Sarah Vaughan

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten – Quickstep – “This is My Time” by Amy Stroup

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess – Foxtrot – “Hallelujah, I Love Her So” by Ray Charles

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Quickstep – “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Tango – “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Viennese Waltz – “Count on Me” by Judah Kelly

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Quickstep – “Swing Set” by Jurassic 5

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd – Foxtrot – “Mandy” by Barry Manilow

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev – Waltz – “Come Away with Me” by Norah Jones

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko – Viennese Waltz – “I’m Going Down” by Rose Royce

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – Foxtrot – “Pillow Talk” by ZAYN

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy – Foxtrot – “Hit Me with a Hot Note” by Tami Tappan Damiano

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Tango – “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift

Tomorrow night is “Latin night” for the show, which means some spicy and sexy routines are to come … Tune in at a special time of 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT for the new live episode.