Emmys 2017 Nominees & Winner Predictions

It’s the most magical time of the year: the 2017 Emmy’s are just around the corner, and we’ve rounded up our predictions for who’s going to take home the award in each category. The show will air live at 8pm ET/5pm PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Stephen Colbert will be hosting.

The Emmys honor the best in US primetime television from June 1, 2016 to May 31, 2017, and the winners are chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Westworld and SNL lead in nominations, with 22 each.

Read on for a list of nominees, and for our top predictions.

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Genius (Nat Geo)

The Night Of (HBO)

Winner Prediction: “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: “San Junipero” (Netflix)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (NBC)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: “The Lying Detective” (PBS)

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Winner Prediction: “Black Mirror: San Junipero”

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Veep (HBO)

Winner Prediction: “Atlanta”

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Winner Prediction: “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

Winner Prediction: “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Billy on the Street (truTV)

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Portlandia (IFC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)

Winner Prediction: “SNL”

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Prediction: “The Voice”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Sr. on Black-ish (Episode: “Lemons”) (ABC)

Aziz Ansari as Dev Shah on Master of None (Episode: “The Dinner Party”) (Netflix)

Zach Galifianakis as Chip Baskets and Dale Baskets on Baskets (Episode: “Freaks”) (FX)

Donald Glover as Earnest “Earn” Marks on Atlanta (Episode: “The Big Bang”) (FX)

William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher on Shameless (Episode: “You Sold Me the Laundromat, Remember?”) (Showtime)

Jeffrey Tambor as Maura Pfefferman on Transparent (Episode: “Elizah”) (Amazon)

Winner Prediction: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox on Better Things (Episode: “Future Fever”) (FX)

Jane Fonda as Grace Hanson on Grace and Frankie (Episode: “The Pot”) (Netflix)

Allison Janney as Bonnie Plunkett on Mom (Episode: “Tush Push and Some Radishes”) (CBS)

Ellie Kemper as Kimmy Schmidt on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Episode: “Kimmy Goes to College!”) (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer on Veep (Episode: “Groundbreaking”) (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross as Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson on Black-ish (Episode: “Being Bow-racial”) (ABC)

Lily Tomlin as Frankie Bergstein on Grace and Frankie (Episode: “The Burglary”) (Netflix)

Winner Prediction: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson on This Is Us (Episode: “Memphis”) (NBC)

Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Robert Ford on Westworld (Episode: “Trompe L’Oeil”) (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill on Better Call Saul (Episode: “Expenses”) (AMC)

Matthew Rhys as Philip Jennings on The Americans (Episode: “Crossbreed”) (FX)

Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan on Ray Donovan (Episode: “Rattus Rattus”) (Showtime)

Kevin Spacey as President Frank Underwood on House of Cards (Episode: “Chapter 53”) (Netflix)

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson on This Is Us (Episode: “Moonshadow”) (NBC)

Winner Prediction: Bob Odenkirk, “Better Caul Saul”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis as Annalise Keating on How to Get Away with Murder (Episode: “Wes”) (ABC)

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown (Episode: “Assassins”) (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne / Offred on The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Night”) (Hulu)

Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings on The Americans (Episode: “Dyatkovo”) (FX)

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy on Westworld (Episode: “The Bicameral Mind”) (HBO)

Robin Wright as Claire Underwood on House of Cards (Episode: “Chapter 65”) (Netflix)

Prediction: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed as Nasir “Naz” Khan on The Night Of (HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes on Sherlock: “The Lying Detective” (PBS)

Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff on The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Ewan McGregor as Ray Stussy and Emmit Stussy on Fargo (FX)

Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein on Genius (Nat Geo)

John Turturro as John Stone on The Night Of (HBO)

Winner Prediction: Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle on Fargo (FX)

Felicity Huffman as Jeanette Hesby on American Crime (ABC)

Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright on Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford on Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis on Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Reese Witherspoon as Madeline Martha Mackenzie on Big Little Lies (HBO)

Winner Prediction: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets on Baskets (Episode: “Denver”) (FX)

Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Melissa McCarthy”) (NBC)

Tituss Burgess as Titus Andromedon on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Episode: “Kimmy’s Roommate Lemonades!”) (Netflix)

Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy on Modern Family (Episode: “Grab It”) (ABC)

Tony Hale as Gary Walsh on Veep (Episode: “Judge”) (HBO)

Matt Walsh as Mike McLintock on Veep (Episode: “Chicklet”) (HBO)

Winner Prediction: Alec Baldwin, SNL

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer as Various Characters on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Dwayne Johnson”) (NBC)

Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer on Veep (Episode: “Groundbreaking”) (HBO)

Kathryn Hahn as Raquel Fein on Transparent (Episode: “Life Sucks and Then You Die”) (Amazon)

Leslie Jones as Various Characters on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Tom Hanks”) (NBC)

Judith Light as Shelly Pfefferman on Transparent (Episode: “Exciting and New”) (Amazon)

Kate McKinnon as Various Characters on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Dave Chappelle”) (NBC)

Winner Prediction: Kate McKinnon, “SNL”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut on Better Call Saul (Episode: “Witness”) (AMC)

David Harbour as Jim Hopper on Stranger Things (Episode: “Chapter Eight: The Upside Down”) (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones as William H. Hill on This Is Us (Episode: “Memphis”) (NBC)

Michael Kelly as Doug Stamper on House of Cards (Episode: “Chapter 64”) (Netflix)

John Lithgow as Winston Churchill on The Crown (Episode: “Assassins”) (Netflix)

Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson on Homeland (Episode: “America First”) (Showtime)

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe on Westworld (Episode: “The Well-Tempered Clavier”) (HBO)

Prediction: John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on Orange Is the New Black (Episode: “People Persons”) (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven / Jane Ives on Stranger Things (Episode: “Chapter Seven: The Bathtub”) (Netflix)

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia on The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Offred”) (Hulu)

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson on This Is Us (Episode: “Pilot”) (NBC)

Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay on Westworld (Episode: “Trace Decay”) (HBO)

Samira Wiley as Moira on The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Night”) (Hulu)

Winner Prediction: Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp as Dennis Box on The Night Of (Episode: “Subtle Beast”) (HBO)

Alfred Molina as Robert Aldrich on Feud: Bette and Joan (Episode: “Pilot”) (FX)

Alexander Skarsgård as Perry Wright on Big Little Lies (Episode: “Living the Dream”) (HBO)

David Thewlis as V.M. Varga on Fargo (Episode: “The Narrow Escape Problem”) (FX)

Stanley Tucci as Jack L. Warner on Feud: Bette and Joan (Episode: “Pilot”) (FX)

Michael K. Williams as Freddy Knight on The Night Of (Episode: “The Art of War”) (HBO)

Winner Prediction: David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Judy Davis as Hedda Hopper on Feud: Bette and Joan (Episode: “And the Winner Is… (The Oscars of 1963)”) (FX)

Laura Dern as Renata Klein on Big Little Lies (Episode: “Once Bitten”) (HBO)

Jackie Hoffman as Mamacita on Feud: Bette and Joan (Episode: “More, or Less”) (FX)

Regina King as Kimara Walters on American Crime (Episode: “Season Three: Episode Three”) (ABC)

Michelle Pfeiffer as Ruth Madoff on The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman on Big Little Lies (Episode: “Push Comes to Shove”) (HBO)

Winner Prediction: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta (Episode: “B.A.N.”), Directed by Donald Glover (FX)

Silicon Valley (Episode: “Intellectual Property”), Directed by Jamie Babbit (HBO)

Silicon Valley (Episode: “Server Error”), Directed by Mike Judge (HBO)

Veep (Episode: “Blurb”), Directed by Morgan Sackett (HBO)

Veep (Episode: “Justice”), Directed by Dale Stern (HBO)

Veep (Episode: “Groundbreaking”), Directed by David Mandel (HBO)

Winner Prediction: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul (Episode: “Witness”), Directed by Vince Gilligan (AMC)

The Crown (Episode: “Hyde Park Corner”), Directed by Stephen Daldry (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Offred”), Directed by Reed Morano (Hulu)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “The Bridge”), Directed by Kate Dennis (Hulu)

Homeland (Episode: “America First”), Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (Showtime)

Stranger Things (Episode: “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”), Directed by The Duffer Brothers (Netflix)

Westworld (Episode: “The Bicameral Mind”), Directed by Jonathan Nolan (HBO)

Emmy Predictions: Kate Dennis, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Drunk History (Episode: “Hamilton”), Directed by Jeremy Konner and Derek Waters (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Episode: “The (RED) Show”), Directed by Andy Fisher (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Episode: “Multi-Level Marketing”), Directed by Paul Pennolino (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Episode: “Episode 0179”), Directed by Jim Hoskinson (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Jimmy Fallon”), Directed by Don Roy King (NBC)

Winner Prediction: Don Roy King, “SNL”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Big Little Lies, Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée (HBO)

Fargo (Episode: “The Law of Vacant Places”), Directed by Noah Hawley (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (Episode: “And the Winner Is… (The Oscars of 1963)”), Directed by Ryan Murphy (FX)

Genius (Episode: “Einstein: Chapter One”), Directed by Ron Howard (Nat Geo)

The Night Of (Episode: “The Art of War”), Directed by James Marsh (HBO)

The Night Of (Episode: “The Beach”), Directed by Steve Zaillian (HBO)

Winner Prediction: Jean-Marc Vallee, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta (Episode: “B.A.N.”), Written by Donald Glover (FX)

Atlanta (Episode: “Streets on Lock”), Written by Stephen Glover (FX)

Master of None (Episode: “Thanksgiving”), Written by Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe (Netflix)

Silicon Valley (Episode: “Success Failure”), Written by Alec Berg (HBO)

Veep (Episode: “Georgia”), Written by Billy Kimball (HBO)

Veep (Episode: “Groundbreaking”), Written by David Mandel (HBO)

Winner Prediction: Billy Kimball, “Veep”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Americans (Episode: “The Soviet Division”), Written by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (FX)

Better Call Saul (Episode: “Chicanery”), Written by Gordon Smith (AMC)

The Crown (Episode: “Assassins”), Written by Peter Morgan (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Offred”), Written by Bruce Miller (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Episode: “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”), Written by The Duffer Brothers (Netflix)

Westworld (Episode: “The Bicameral Mind”), Written by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (HBO)

Winner Prediction: Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld”

Outstanding Writing by a Variety Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Winner Prediction: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Big Little Lies, Written by David E. Kelley (HBO)

Black Mirror (Episode: “San Junipero”), Written by Charlie Brooker (Netflix)

Fargo (Episode: “The Law of Vacant Places”), Written by Noah Hawley (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (Episode: “And the Winner Is… (The Oscars of 1963)”), Written by Ryan Murphy (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (Episode: “Pilot”), Written by Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam, and Ryan Murphy (FX)

The Night Of (Episode: “The Call of the Wild”), Written by Richard Price and Steven Zaillian (HBO)

Winner Prediction: David E. Kelley, “Big Little Lies”