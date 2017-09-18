Emmys 2017 Opening Performance with Stephen Colbert

For the opening of the performance, Stephen Colbert was shown making the award statues for the Emmys. He soon gets interrupted by several other celebrities, who are joking about the awards and the latest television news. Soon, Colbert breaks out into song, singing that “The World’s a Little Better on TV”.

Colbert ventures from set to set to deliver his performance, performing with cast members from This Is Us, Veep, Stranger Things, the list goes on and on. Even Julia Louis Dreyfus joins in the singing.

Finally, Colbert comes out on stage with back up dancers who are representing nominee The Handmaid’s Tale, to finish executing the show’s with a kick line.

After his opening number, Colbert entered into his opening monologue, including tonight’s nominees in some of his jokes. He also poked fun at Game of Thrones for not being eligible this year. In the middle of all the opening jokes, Colbert did take the time to discuss the hurricane disasters recently and gave info on how to donate to hurricane relief.

Colbert also couldn’t help but poke fun at the President’s controversial history on Twitter and Saturday Night Live. Even the real Sean Spicer came out on stage to poke fun at Melissa McCarthy’s impression of him on SNL.

Melissa mccarthy's face when Sean spicer comes on stage is everything #emmys2017 pic.twitter.com/YXJJAuZVdP — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) September 18, 2017

