‘Empire’ Season 4 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It on?

Tonight is the season 4 premiere of Empire at 8pm ET/PT.

This season of the show will shift the focus away from guest stars and back to the Lyons. That isn’t to say that there won’t be some impressive new faces on the screen. Demi Moore, who first appeared in the season 3 finale, will be playing a recurring role as a nurse who helps Luscious with his recovery, and she’ll be joined by her daughter, Rumer Willis, who has been upped to a series regular.

Oscar and Golden Globe winner Forest Whitaker will also be appearing on the show this season in the recurring role of Uncle Eddie, who comes to lend a hand to Luscious.

Music. Family. Love. ❤️ Don't miss the season premiere of #Empire TONIGHT at a new time of 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/Mk3d5PeVlC — Empire (@EmpireFOX) September 27, 2017

Tonight’s premiere will be a crossover event with the season 2 premiere of Star; also a Lee Daniels’ show. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter recently, Queen Latifah said she always envisioned the two shows colliding. “I always saw us crossing over… That was in my brain from day one: ‘One day that could happen.'”

Interested in watching the show tonight? Read on for details on when and where to check out the season 4 Empire premiere.

DATE: Wednesday, September 27

TIME: 8pm ET/PT

CHANNEL: FOX

EPISODE TITLE: “Noble Memory”

PREMIERE EPISODE PLOT: In the Season 4 premiere, Lucious makes his first public appearance since the explosion in Las Vegas to help celebrate Empire’s 20th anniversary, but still has no memory of his family, Empire or his life before the accident. A devastated Cookie struggles to rebuild her relationship with him, while keeping a close eye on his nurse. Meanwhile, Andre is faced with an investigation by the LAPD; Diana DuBois continues her war against the Lyons; and Carlotta comes face-to-face with Cookie and Lucious.