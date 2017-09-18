Erin Andrews Husband Jarret Stoll & Their Wedding Photos

Thank you @harpersbazaarus This is amazing! Here's the exclusive look at all the love, dress and decor details of our wedding weekend. Link in the bio. Photography by @toripintarphotography A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Over the summer, Dancing With the Stars host and sportscaster Erin Andrews walked down the aisle in her dream wedding to husband Jarret Stoll. The couple tied the knot in a sunset ceremony in Montana on Saturday, June 24, 2017, with an intimate ceremony, according to E! News. The nuptials took place on a mountain top at Yellowstone Club and Andrews wore a mermaid Carolina Herrera gown.

Prior to getting married, Andrews revealed that she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer and she gushed to E! News about her man’s support, saying that:

By just being there, just helping me through it, right with me, telling me I shouldn’t be doing football and [instead] taking care of myself and supporting me and coming to the games.

Andrews also said that it was her cancer diagnosis that sped up the nuptials. She explained:

If anything, it was a huge step for my relationship with my boyfriend at the time. Because you don’t know if a guy is going to want to sit in with an oncologist and see, ‘OK, so this is your cervix, this is your uterus, and we are cutting out this part …’ We hadn’t even been discussing marriage. We hadn’t discussed babies! … You have an oncologist saying to you, ‘We highly recommend that you guys do your embryos right now, freeze them.’ I’m like, ‘Hi, hon. I love you. I hope we’re spending our lives together.’ And he was amazing.

Get to know more about Stoll in Andrews’ relationship and their getting married through all the best photos from their wedding below.

Here's to a perfect weekend babe @erinandrews…thanks to @yifatoren @orenco.co for creating! @brooksbrothers @anitapatrickson for my style which I was happy about..😎 A post shared by Jarret Stoll (@jarretstoll28) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

It was actually Michael Strahan who set up Andrews with husband Stoll in the first place. Andrews told Your Tango about the match up, saying:

He’s friends with both of us. And I knew Strahan wouldn’t set me up with someone I wouldn’t be interested in. He was good looking, but at first I said, “I don’t know …” But Strahan said, “Just go to dinner. Trust me.”

Fortunately, the blind date worked out well.

Of course there was a party…and I wore a jumpsuit or two 😘🙋 @daniel.wingate @wingateofficial More details at @harpersbazaarus A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Stoll proposed to Andrews in December 2016 and popped the question at Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33. Andrews talked about the proposal on Good Morning America, revealing:

We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland. I was bawling like a child.

😘😘 @kendraandrews #Clark A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

The couple loves the outdoors and being outside, which is why their nuptials took place in the open air, according to Harpers Bazaar.

Little sample of what you can find (and more) at @harpersbazaarus Photos by @toripintarphotography A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Aug 17, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

According to The Inquistr, Andrews stuck with her man after his drug bust in 2015. During the rocky time, Andrews told Redbook:

I have no idea what tomorrow will bring. We’re brought up thinking our lives are going to be a Taylor Swift song. Then you get older and wiser. You don’t know what is going to bring you happiness.

Prior to meeting Andrews, Jarret Stoll was engaged to Rod Stewart’s ex-wife Rachel Hunter. He called off the engagement weeks before the wedding.

Thank you @toripintarphotography for catching this framer!! A post shared by Jarret Stoll (@jarretstoll28) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Andrews gushed about her wedding dress to Harpers Bazaar, saying:

I wear dresses every Monday night on Dancing With the Stars. We needed to find a way to make this special and different for me. The dress was perfect for me. It was exactly what I wanted. There were two touches that Mrs. Herrera did herself which really made the dress for me. She said she wanted the buttons to go from my back to the end of my train, so 156 hand sewn buttons were placed down the back…and were to die for. Mrs. Herrera also decided that she wanted the veil to be very dramatic–and go past my train. She added a small white trim along the end of it—gorgeous and perfection.

Stoll wore a Brooks Brothers suit and Andrews wore jewelry by Neil Lane.