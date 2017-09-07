Euron Greyjoy Instagram: Did Actor Spoil ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8?

HBO

Pilou Asbæk, the actor who plays Euron Greyjoy on Game of Thrones, posted a photo to his Instagram account this week that has many people wondering if he might have just released a big spoiler about Game of Thrones. But a quick look at his past work reveals that more than likely, this wasn’t a spoiler for the show at all.

Here’s why.

Asbæk posted the following photo to Instagram on Wednesday:

His caption reads: “Getting ready for season 8 #gameofthrones trying a #newlook #eurongreyjoy #lessismore #moreisless #whatmarriagewilldotoyou #whatisdeadmayneverdie.”

This immediately set off a lot of rumors. His makeup shows someone much older than Euron, with a receding hairline, long grey hair instead of brown, makeup to make him look chubbier, and none of the facial hair that Euron has. He looks completely different. So fans began to wonder if maybe this means that Game of Thrones Season 8 will have a time jump. Will the show jump 20 or 30 years into the future at some point, maybe with Euron married to Cersei? Or is he hiding his true appearance like Melisandre does?

Others think that he looks more like Balon Greyjoy and that must have something to do with this picture.

But knowing what we do about the production schedule for Season 8, it’s not likely this has anything to do with the show. The show doesn’t even start filming until October.

Instead, it’s more likely that he’s sharing a photo from another movie that he did several years ago.

In 2013, Asbæk starred in the movie Sex, Drugs & Taxation. If you look at some of his photos from the movie, the character he played looks just like this photo, except with the addition of a bushy, long beard. We can guess that the beard was fake, making it more likely that this picture was taken while he was in makeup for that movie.

Here are some photos from his role in the movie:

You can even see from the trailer that while his character always has lighter hair and a receding hairline, he doesn’t even always have the long beard. So this Instagram is very likely from the movie:

My conclusion is no, we are not seeing a Game of Thrones Season 8 spoiler. It’s a joke, using a photo from when he was in the movie.

But wouldn’t it be funny if this was Euron 30 years in the future, married to Cersei, with grandchildren sitting all around the Iron Throne?