Evie Clair’s Dad Died of Cancer Before ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale

"Say a prayer, a prayer on forever Time is only now, Soon we'll be together." I hope I made you proud, Daddy. I've always done it for you and I'll do it for you forever.❤️ A post shared by Evie Clair (@evieclair) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

Evie Clair is a young singer on America’s Got Talent and she has made it to the finale with the help of America’s votes. Over the course of the season, Clair has dedicated her performances to her father, Amos Dean Abplanalp, who was sick with cancer. At her first audition on the show, he waited back stage with Clair’s mother and host Tyra Banks, looking on as his daughter performed. As the season carried on, Clair’s dad became more ill and, unfortunately, Clair’s father died before he could see his girl sing in tonight’s finale.

After suffering from stage 4 colon cancer, Clair’s dad was taken off life support. With her father’s passing, Clair’s performing in the finale was up in the air, but her mother wrote in her blog that Clair is going to push through and perform. Apparently, judge Simon Cowell gave Clair the option to return next season in order to grieve the loss of her father. At the funeral, Clair’s mother said that the family received a huge flower arrangement from Simon Cowell and his wife, as well as another arrangement from AGT judges Howie, Heidi, Mel B, host Tyra and the AGT crew.

In her blog, Clair’s mother Hillary recently wrote about how much she misses her husband Amos, even though he hasn’t been gone for too long yet. She wrote:

I miss Amos so much and think about him almost every minute. I find myself praying that I will dream about him. Last night I started a dream that he was in but quickly woke up. I felt like Christopher Reeves in the movie Somewhere in Time as I tried desperately to fall back to sleep so that same dream would continue.

Clair’s father Amos was very dedicated to his family, as well as the family’s church. He battled cancer for a year and a half and was surrounded by family when he passed away. He was just 42 years old and worked as a teacher for disabled students at Gilbert High School for 10 years. He was also a wrestling coach and a professional counselor. To read his obituary, click here.

To read Clair’s mother’s blog, which focuses on her husband Amos and her daughter’s AGT journey click here. The blog is filled with emotional tributes and photos from the funeral, as well as Amos’ wake, which featured an open casket. Keep this in mind before reading. When describing her husband’s last moments alive, Clair’s mom Hillary said the family made the difficult decision to take Amos off life support together. They each spent some alone time with him and took photos before saying their goodbyes. Hillary wrote:

We watched him take his last breaths as he continued to breathe for about 15 minutes on his own. The children burst into tears but are now at home laughing at old home movies of daddy and remembering our great love for the most wonderful man any of us have ever known. We find constant peace and joy in the knowledge that Jesus Christ paid the price of death so that it has no lasting victory. We will be with Amos again and we feel he can now be with us without the restrictions of his mortal body. Our faith in the Savior has grown today and our family has been strengthened forever.

Amos Dean Abplanalp leaves behind five children with his wife Hillary.

Watch Evie Clair’s first audition on America’s Got Talent and see her proud father as he watches his little girl perform for the judges.

Our hearts go out to Evie Clair and her family.