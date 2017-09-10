‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Season 3 Midseason Return Tonight

AMC

The Season 3 midseason return of Fear the Walking Dead airs tonight. If you don’t want to be spoiled for tonight’s episode, then you may want to watch the show live, starting at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMC. The episode is an extra hour and three minutes long tonight, with two back-to-back episodes. If you’d like to watch the premiere as it airs and you need to watch it on your computer, phone, or tablet, read on for instructions below. There are options for people with or without cable. We also have details about how to stream it after it’s aired, in case you can’t watch it live.

If You’re in the United States & You Don’t Have a Cable or Satellite Subscription That Includes AMC

On the Web:

Users without a cable subscription can watch the premiere — and all other AMC programming — through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to a handful of channels for a monthly fee. The service’s Best of Live TV Package, which includes AMC, costs $20 per month. But you can watch a week’s worth of AMC for free via Sling’s free 7-day trial.

To sign up for Sling’s trial using a credit card, follow these steps:

1. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will not be charged.

2. When you sign up, you’ll be prompted to select Sling’s standard Best of Live TV package, which costs $20 per month. You’ll also have the option to add extra packages, all of which come with a monthly fee but are included in the free trial. But if you’re primarily interested in watching the premiere, all you need is the standard Best of Live TV package.

3. Download the Sling desktop app, and navigate over to AMC to watch the premiere episode.

With an App:

Users with a subscription to Sling TV can watch it on the Sling app, which you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store. There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. Click here for a full list of compatible devices. Click here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the 7-day trial period ends, you will not be charged.

If You Have a Cable Subscription That Includes AMC

On the Web:

If you have a cable or satellite subscription that includes AMC, you can watch the episode for free, at this link. You’ll have to sign in to watch the full episodes as they air. First you have to choose your cable provider, then you’ll be asked to do an in-home validation. For some, the validation will sign you in automatically if it detects your network. Others may need to create an account and use their cable username and password to complete the process.

If you miss streaming it live on AMC’s website, your opportunity isn’t over. Full videos of each episode are typically available the day after the show airs, for a limited time, for people with a cable subscription. You can go directly to the episodes here. (Note: During the premiere of The Walking Dead, AMC surprised fans by allowing them to watch the complete episode on AMC, after it aired, for free. You can try that for Fear the Walking Dead’s premiere if you miss the live viewing, to see if they’re offering the same opportunity again.)

How to Watch Tomorrow on Mobile or Online

You can also watch the episode on mobile or online after the episode airs. The episode will be available the day after it airs in a variety of formats. (Sometimes, the episode is released earlier than this.) You can find the episode On Demand or on AMC.com here. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can still watch the episode by purchasing it on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Xbox.

On mobile, you can watch the episode via a number of AMC apps on iOS, Android, and Windows. These apps require a cable login to watch anything but a show premiere.

Episode Preview

To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch a preview first. Here’s a sneak peek: